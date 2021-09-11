Live Updates: Arkansas Razorbacks vs Texas Longhorns

The Razorbacks and Longhorns continue their longtime rivalry dating back to the Southwest Conference days in an afternoon game in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas Longhorns are set to battle it out on ESPN Saturday afternoon at 6:00 p.m. CT in Fayetteville, Arkansas as the Razorbacks look to move to 2-0 on the young season.

The 1-0 Razorbacks are coming off an impressive win against another former Southwest Conference rival, the Rice Owls. The 1-0 Texas Longhorns are also coming off an impressive win against Louisiana.

Follow all the live updates, stats, analysis, and play-by-play on AllHogs.com in our live game blog below, or chat it up on the message board with other Razorback fans.

FIRST QUARTER

Arkansas starts the game with the ball and goes three and out with some good defensive play by the Longhorns.

The Arkansas and Texas offenses exchange punts for the first half of the first quarter, both defenses look like they came to play.

KJ Jefferson is 3-for-4 for 22-yards and Hudson Card has yet to throw a pass.

Arkansas continues to try and pound the ball with the run game with Trelon Smith. But Jefferson is the one moving the ball on the ground with a 15-yard scamper to the Texas 44.

Arkansas is on the Texas side of the field for the first time today.

Arkansas goes for it on fourth and two from the Texas 24, and Jefferson takes it himself around the right side for 14 yards to the Texas 10.

Third and goal from the Texas 9 results in a three-yard pass to Burks. The fourth-down field goal from 24 yards out is good. Arkansas leads Texas 3-0 with 2:03 left in the first quarter.

The Longhorns offense is moving the ball here to end the first quarter, Hudson Card passes complete to Xavier Worthy for 25 yards to the Arkansas 49, then Bijan Robinson runs for 20 yards to the Ark 29 before the end of the quarter.

First-quarter leaders for Texas:

Hudson Card 1-for-1 passing for 25 yards, Bijan Robinson has five carries for 25 yards, Xavier Worthy has 1 catch for 25 yards.

First-quarter leaders for Arkansas:

KJ Jefferson 6-for-8 for 43 yards and five carries for 25 yards, Treylon Burks has three catches for 20 yards.

SECOND QUARTER

Close play for the Longhorns as a 29-yard pass from Card to Jordan Whittington is barely off the mark for a touchdown.

52-yard field goal attempt is wide right for Texas and the Razorbacks take over at their own 34, then Trelon Smith runs for 32 yards to the Texas 44.

Arkansas scores again on a 5-yard run by Dominique Johnson. There's 10:55 left in the half.

The scoring drive for Arkansas was 7 plays, 66-yards, and took 2:48.

A blocked punt off a bobbled snap gives the Razorbacks a 1st and 10 from the Texas 16 with 8:58 left in the first half.

The 23-yard field goal is good for the Hogs, as they cash in on the bobbled/blocked punt. Horns are lucky this game isn't out of hand already. 7:34 left in the half.

Total yards thus far dominated by the Razorbacks as they've outgained Texas 166-55.

The Longhorns are struggling offensively and can't get anything going on the ground or through the air.

Arkansas' Jefferson continues to dominate with his legs with a 32-yard run to the right side for a first down.

Another field goal for the Hogs to make it 16-0. Cam Little hits from 44-yards.

Arkansas should be calling a timeout here with 1:00 left in the game and the Horns about to punt. But Pittman is playing it conservatively and looks to be happy with his 16-point lead at the half.

HALFTIME STATS: