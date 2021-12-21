Morgan's Chances of Winning "Collegiate Man of the Year" Just Decreased

The odds of Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan landing the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award just went down, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Kentucky defensive end Joshua Paschal joined quarterback Will Levis, running back Chris Rodriguez and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson in using their NIL rights to raise money for people who suffered losses during recent tornadoes.

The players reportedly raised $20,000 after they spent the day signing autographs at the Kentucky Sports Bar & Grille.

Dr. Michael Huang, who had the players sign a 4-piece Canvas with iconic images from the year, said he intends to auction off the item to add even more to the relief efforts.