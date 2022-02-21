Where Does Draft Bible Rank Burks?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' Treylon Burks is moving up in the pecking order for wide receivers in the NFL Draft.

Right now it's all educated guesses. We haven't had the NFL Combine that usually sees a lot of shuffling among all rankings.

Ric Seritella from FanNation's The NFL Draft Bible at SI.com came out with his wide receiver position rankings Monday.

He puts Burks at No. 2 in the wide receiver rankings. USC wide receiver Dranke London is the top-ranked player at that position.

You can read the complete scouting report on Burks here. He is the the 12-rated player in the entire draft.

Mock drafts have him being selected everywhere from 13th to No. 20, which will have a non-guaranteed value between $15.5-20 million spread over four years that includes a signing bonus of $8.5-12.5 million in three or four negotiated payments.

All rookie contracts are set by the NFL Players Association along with signing bonuses.

That's when the heights, weights and everything else will finally be official. Some players won't do all the drills, especially if they are at the top of the pecking order in these pre-combine rankings.

Burks, an all-SEC performer last season with the Razorbacks, is projected all over the place in mock drafts these days. A lot of it is going to come own to teams' needs.

For Burks' sake, he needs to go where the quarterback situation gives him a chance to have some success.

