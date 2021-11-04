Elite WR Isaiah Sategna Flips From Oregon To Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman adds another big-time recruit to the Hogs’ 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday night when Fayetteville High wide receiver, Isaiah Sategna, announced he was de-committing from Oregon in favor of Arkansas.

Sategna announced his commitment via his personal Twitter account.

Sategna is the 20th commitment of the 2022 class for the Razorbacks, and he is the top-rated recruit in the state of Arkansas. Coach Pittman is building a wall around the state for the class of 22’ as he now has commitments from 8 of the top-10 recruits in the natural state.

Sategna is joining fellow in-state recruits: offensive linemen Andrew Chamblee and E’Marion Harris, wide receiver Quincey McAdoo, defensive linemen Nico Davillier, running back James Jointer, linebacker Mani Powell, and defensive linemen JJ Hollingsworth.

Arkansas wide receivers coach and primary recruiter for Sategna, Kenny Guiton, tweeted, “Hogs just got better in a major way!!!” shortly after the news broke of Satenega’s commitment.

With Treylon Burks likely to be an early-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Sategna could see opportunities to contribute early in his Razorback career. Though he’s physically a different package, Coach Pittman and Hog fans alike would love to see the 5’11 170 lbs wide receiver out of Fayetteville make an impact on Saturdays the same way as Burks has the past few years.

Holding an impressive list of offers, Sategna de-committed from Oregon and chose the Razorbacks over SEC rivals Texas A&M, Auburn, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Missouri, and Tennessee. Satenega also holds offers from Cincinnati, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Penn State, USC, and many more.

