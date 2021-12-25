Spend Christmas Laughing at the Texas Longhorns

OUR GIFT TO YOU: A Mountain of Videos Making Fun of the Texas Longhorns and an Arkansas Christmas Classic
We here at allHogs spent a great deal of time thinking of ways to show our readers how much we love and appreciate them.
After careful consideration we decided nothing could bring Hog fans together in the holiday spirit more than making fun of the Texas Longhorns.
We scoured the internet, and by scoured, we mean we went back and pulled some of our favorites from the guys over at SEC Shorts because no one bashes Texas quite like those guys.
We kick off our festive holiday viewing with an Arkansas holiday classic parodying "It's a Wonderful Life" because, just like watching the Rankin and Bass version of "Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer" each year, it wouldn't be the Christmas season without this video.
However, once that's over, stick around for eight Longhorn slapping videos done in the most tasteful, yet hilarious, way that only SEC Shorts can break out on the T-sips.
Feel free to invite an A&M fan along for the ride also. It is Christmas after all.