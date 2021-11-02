Wanting Bowl Game: How Important is Saturday's Game?

Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballMen's BasketballBaseballSoftballWomen's BasketballForumsSI TIX
    Search
    Publish date:

    Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson Knows Win Saturday Puts Hogs in Bowl

    Not playing in postseason something he and safety Myles Slusher want to accomplish
    Author:

    Being one game short of qualifying for a bowl game drives Arkansas fans crazy.

    Quarterback KJ Jefferson is right there with them.

    "It means a lot to us," he said Monday after practice in preparation for Saturday's game with Mississippi State. "I've never got to experience what going to a bowl is like and all the fun activities you do leading up to a bowl.

    Jefferson and safety Myles Slusher talked with the media a day ahead of when players are normally available. The Hogs are taking off Tuesday for NCAA Civic Engagement (due to elections).

    KJ Jefferson

    Quarterback KJ Jefferson has ignored some nagging injuries, but healthy now.

    The Razorbacks face the Bulldogs at 3 p.m. Saturday at Razorback Stadium in the first game not played at 11 a.m. since September.

    Recommended Articles

    That created a situation where the Hogs did not have a single official visit the entire month of October, the only SEC school to have that situation.

    After essentially a week and a half off (the starters only played the first half in a 45-3 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff), Jefferson wasn't paying a lot of attention to a nagging knee injury.

    "When I go out there I'm completely locked in," he said. "It's just play the next play, make sure I get the ball out of my hands and play the next play, execute and play at a high level."

    Saturday's game will be televised on the SEC Network.

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllHOGS message board community today!

    Follow AllHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

    KJ Jefferson
    Football

    Wanting Bowl Game: How Important is Saturday's Game?

    2 hours ago
    Sam Pittman
    Football

    What Sam Pittman Wants to Avoid in November

    8 hours ago
    Ed Orgeron
    Football

    Kickoff Time, TV Network Announced for LSU Game

    10 hours ago
    Hogs defensive coordinator Barry Odom
    Football

    Challenge for Barry Odom: Finding Way to Stop Will Rogers

    Oct 31, 2021
    Mike Leach
    Football

    Just Hogs' Luck: Bulldogs Come In on a Roll

    Oct 31, 2021
    Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman
    Men's Basketball

    Eric Musselman Liked Improvements After First Game

    Oct 30, 2021
    Trey Wade
    Men's Basketball

    Hogs Hang On to Get Win Over North Texas

    Oct 30, 2021
    Chris Lykes
    Football

    Who Paced Improving Offense for Hogs?

    Oct 30, 2021