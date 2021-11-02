Wanting Bowl Game: How Important is Saturday's Game?

Not playing in postseason something he and safety Myles Slusher want to accomplish

Being one game short of qualifying for a bowl game drives Arkansas fans crazy.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson is right there with them.

"It means a lot to us," he said Monday after practice in preparation for Saturday's game with Mississippi State. "I've never got to experience what going to a bowl is like and all the fun activities you do leading up to a bowl.

Jefferson and safety Myles Slusher talked with the media a day ahead of when players are normally available. The Hogs are taking off Tuesday for NCAA Civic Engagement (due to elections).

Quarterback KJ Jefferson has ignored some nagging injuries, but healthy now. Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Images

The Razorbacks face the Bulldogs at 3 p.m. Saturday at Razorback Stadium in the first game not played at 11 a.m. since September.

That created a situation where the Hogs did not have a single official visit the entire month of October, the only SEC school to have that situation.

After essentially a week and a half off (the starters only played the first half in a 45-3 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff), Jefferson wasn't paying a lot of attention to a nagging knee injury.

"When I go out there I'm completely locked in," he said. "It's just play the next play, make sure I get the ball out of my hands and play the next play, execute and play at a high level."

Saturday's game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllHOGS message board community today!

Follow AllHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.