Wanting Bowl Game: How Important is Saturday's Game?

Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson Knows Win Saturday Puts Hogs in Bowl
Being one game short of qualifying for a bowl game drives Arkansas fans crazy.
Quarterback KJ Jefferson is right there with them.
"It means a lot to us," he said Monday after practice in preparation for Saturday's game with Mississippi State. "I've never got to experience what going to a bowl is like and all the fun activities you do leading up to a bowl.
Jefferson and safety Myles Slusher talked with the media a day ahead of when players are normally available. The Hogs are taking off Tuesday for NCAA Civic Engagement (due to elections).
The Razorbacks face the Bulldogs at 3 p.m. Saturday at Razorback Stadium in the first game not played at 11 a.m. since September.
That created a situation where the Hogs did not have a single official visit the entire month of October, the only SEC school to have that situation.
After essentially a week and a half off (the starters only played the first half in a 45-3 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff), Jefferson wasn't paying a lot of attention to a nagging knee injury.
"When I go out there I'm completely locked in," he said. "It's just play the next play, make sure I get the ball out of my hands and play the next play, execute and play at a high level."
Saturday's game will be televised on the SEC Network.
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllHOGS message board community today!