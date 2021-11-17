Little's Message to Bulldogs' Kicker Was Really Simple

Razorbacks kicker Cam Little said Wednesday morning he got back on track after miss at Georgia, shared with

It wasn't surprising to find out Arkansas freshman Cam Little was familiar with Mississippi State kicker Brandon Ruiz.

Those guys tend to run into each other often at kicking camps in the summer.

But Little also knew that Ruiz was going to be down after missing three field goals that handed the Razorbacks a 31-28 win.

"The guy was in shock," Little said Wednesday morning on The Morning Rush. "I just told him,'you've got to keep your head up. Don't think about this kick again. You're going to have to move on to the next kick because your team is going to need you again."

All of that from a freshman kicker who is leading the No. 21 Hogs with 85 points, going 17-of-21 on field goals and a perfect 34-of-34 on extra points.

It has provided stability at a spot that had become an adventure the last few seasons.

Against Georgia, though, Little had a miss of his own he had to work through.

"That was a really crazy away game for my first away game," Little said. "Right after I missed the kick I knew it was inevitable. Every kicker is going to come up with a miss in his career."

When he came off the field after that miss, Sam Pittman told him to not worry about it.

It's in the past.

"Cam Newton had a great quote last week (getting re-signed by the Carolina Panthers in the NFL)," Little said. "Control what you can control in the future. You can't control what you did in the past because it's already happened so focus on what you can control in the future."

That's a future with a few more years in front of him.

It starts Saturday with the Hogs going to Tuscaloosa to play second-ranked Alabama at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

