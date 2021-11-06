Skip to main content
    November 6, 2021
    Razorbacks Edge Mississippi State 31-28 On Late Score

    The Razorbacks got back to their winning ways against Mississippi State on Saturday
    Looking to get back to their winning ways in the SEC, the Arkansas Razorbacks played host to the Mike Leach at the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium on Saturday. 

    Fortunately for the Razorbacks, the offense was able to come through in the biggest of moments on Saturday, As Arkansas came away with the 31-28 win

    Dominque Johnson led the way offensively for the Razorbacks, rushing 17 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns -- the highest total output of his career to date.

    Arkansas star wideout Treylon Burks also got involved in the action on Saturday, Catching six passes for 82 yards and a score, while also rushing three times for 39 yards. 

    Recommended Articles

    Under center, a noticeably hobbled KJ Jefferson did what he could to keep Arkansas on track, completing an efficient 19 of 23 passes for 191 yards and one score. 

    Razorbacks kicker Cam Little knocked through three of four field-goal attempts as well, with his only miss coming from 42 yards out in the fourth quarter

    Defensively, however, the Razorbacks struggled to contain Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers, who completed 36 of 48 passes for 417 yards and four touchdowns for the game -- three of which came in the second half

    That inability to stop Rogers nearly lead to the Razorbacks' demise, with State edging out the win on a touchdown pass from Rogers to Jo'Quavious Marks from 15 yards out.  

    Luckily, Jefferson was able to lead the Razorbacks on a long touchdown drive to retake the lead with 21 seconds to go in the game. 

    State had their chance to tie the game late, but was unable to convert, with the Bulldogs missing their third field goal of the game. 

    Following their matchup with the Bulldogs, Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks will hit the road and head to Baton Rouge, where they will take on lame-duck head coach Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium 

    The Tigers have taken the last five matchups in a row over Arkansas, as well as eight of the last 10, with the Razorbacks' last win over LSU coming at Tiger Stadium in 2015.

