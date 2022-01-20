Another Linebacker Leaving Hogs

Skip to main content

Razorbacks Linebacker Enters Name into Transfer Portal

Andrew Parker latest defensive player to at least explore whether he wants to leave or not

Another Arkansas defensive player is in the transfer portal.

Junior linebacker Andrew Parker announced on Twitter he's looking at his possible options.

Parker, 6-2, 245, came to Arkansas as a three-star recruit during the 2018 recruiting cycle. Parker recorded 24 tackles (1.0 tackles for loss) and a sack in three seasons during his Arkansas career, including seven tackles in 2021.

Here's the information on him from ArkansasRazorbacks.com:

2020 (REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE): Played in all 10 games, seeing action at linebacker and on various special teams units … Totaled 12 tackles (three solo) … Recorded a tackle in five games, logging multiple tackles in four contests … Registered first stop of the year in the season opener against Georgia (Sept. 26) … Tallied two tackles in both victories against Ole Miss (Oct. 17) and Tennessee (Nov. 7) … Registered three tackles at Florida (Nov. 14) … Made a career-high four tackles in the season finale against Alabama (Dec. 12) … According to Pro Football Focus, saw action in 143 defensive and 122 special teams snaps … Posted two single-game defensive grades over 70.0, with a season-high 73.3 grade against Ole Miss.

2019 (REDSHIRT FRESHMAN): Played in seven games for the Razorbacks in 2019 … Totaled 96 plays, 72 on defense according to Pro Football Focus … Posted five tackles coming in four games, with a two-stop performance against Mississippi State on Nov. 2.

2018 (FRESHMAN): Did not play during the 2018 season.

HIGH SCHOOL: Consensus three-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN … Ranked as the No. 33 inside linebacker, and the No. 34 player in Louisiana, according to 247Sports … Rated the No. 60 player in the state and the No. 49 inside linebacker in the country by ESPN … Played on both sides of the ball … Lined up at both inside and outside linebacker as a senior in 2017 … Named to Louisiana Sportsline’s 9-3A All-District Team … Credited with 107 tackles, 26.0 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and one recovered fumble while rushing for 275 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries … Chose Arkansas over Texas A&M, Texas, TCU and others.

Andrew Parker-UAPB
