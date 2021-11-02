What Arkansas Trying to Find Behind Burks at WR

Treylon Burks is without question No. 1 receiver, but Arkansas needs some others to step up

There is no doubt who Arkansas' top receiver has been this season.

The numbers aren't even close.

Sam Pittman has said since spring they have to find somebody else to be consistent to keep teams from ganging up to stop Treylon Burks.

Different games, different guys have stood out and then in different games different guys have not," Pittman said Monday.

In Pittmanese, that's saying a lot to say a little. In other words, none of the other receivers are making plays or getting open.

Arkansas wide receiver De'Vion Warren had made plays, but not consistently this year. Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Images

While some of the others have made a play here and there, they want somebody they can count on.

"We’ve got to figure out the three that are out there that are going to play consistently and I don’t think we have the answer right now on that," Pittman said Monday.

"Certainly Warren Thomson has done some nice things for us, and then last week he didn’t play very well," he added. "De’Vion Warren has been inconsistent, but he played a little bit better last week. That group, we’re still trying to find consistency in the others besides Burks.

"Tyson Morris is still very, very consistent, but he didn’t get any targets last week and was basically on the field for a half. I look for him to have another good game.

"With Ketron, he finally caught a touchdown pass and things, so we have those three young guys that we’re counting on for the future."

Ketron Jackson with big catch against UAPB. Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Images

Catching the main theme there? Consistency.

"It hasn’t been a real, real consistent group," Pittman said.

The wide receivers were projected to be one of the top position groups on the team back in the summer.

Outside of Burks, nobody has stepped up to do much on a regular basis.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllHOGS message board community today!

Follow AllHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.