How Former Player Thinks Hogs Could Have Chance

The key to slowing down Alabama quarterback Bryce Young may be what kind of pressure the defense can generate

It's not much of a secret at this point of the season what Alabama is going to try and do against Arkansas on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide's offense has been getting yards and points this year. Razorbacks defensive coordinator Barry Odom has a challenge with talented quarterback Bryce Young.

"Pass rush," former Hogs and Green Bay Packers long-snapper Brett Goode said Wednesday morning on The Morning Rush. "It starts with that to try and confuse him a little bit.

"The really good quarterbacks it's hard to confuse, but you can still do it."

With Alabama seeing pretty much everything Odom has come up with the last few years, something has to change.

"Odom's got to have a good game plan going in there," Goode said. "Kinda mix things up, throw some new wrinkles in there that maybe we haven't seen, some new blitzes.

"If you can get that pass rush and get everybody off the linebackers, you can allow those linebackers to help control the run game, your d-backs control the pass, have some opportunities to get some cover sacks."

But the offense also has to do something with the Crimson Tide's defense.

"If Arkansas' offense gets going and you have a little score difference that might make (Young) a little uncomfortable and he has to force something," Goode said. "Then you've got a better chance."

There's that word again ... chance.

Kickoff for the game is 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

