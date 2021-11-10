What Did Sam Say at Press Conference?

What Sam Pittman Had to Say in Final Press Briefing Before LSU
Sam Pittman met with the media for the final time before Saturday night's game with LSU in Baton Rouge.
Topics Covered
• Tight end Trey Knox: It was Knox's idea to move from wide receiver to tight end and that might be his best shot to play in the NFL, plus where he wants his weight.
• Quarterback KJ Jefferson: Got roughed up in first start of college career at LSU in 2019, but is playing much better now.
• Getting Ready for Noise: Thinks they had it too loud and they are adjusting it in workouts this week.
• What Team Blitzed the Most: Pittman didn't know which opponent has tried blitzing the Razorbacks the most this year.
• Treylon Burks Catch Review: When he came down with the pass from De'Vion Warren, officials saved him calling a timeout because the booth was going to review it.
• Defensive End Tre Williams: Back healthy for LSU game and has confidence he'll be able to play.
• Moving Defenders Around: Pittman says whether it's a left-handed quarterback or right-handed could cause the defense to shift people around to get pressure.
• Jalen St. John, Injuries: Offensive lineman not healthy yet, Zach Zimos is out for year and Chase Lowery should be back and ready to go.
• Trelon Smith: Handling reduced number of carries with Dominique Johnson's emergence "like a pro would."
• In-State Recruiting: Good to show Razorback brand in state high schools these days.
• What LSU Changes: After the Tigers played Alabama down to the wire last week, he thinks they'll show some things similar, then change.
• Relationship with Orgeron: After offensive line Brad Davis moved to Tigers, no hard feelings because it's part of the business.
• The Boot: Players understand the importance of playing for the trophy.