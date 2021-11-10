What Did Sam Say at Press Conference?

Sam Pittman met with the media for the final time before Saturday night's game with LSU in Baton Rouge.

Topics Covered

• Tight end Trey Knox: It was Knox's idea to move from wide receiver to tight end and that might be his best shot to play in the NFL, plus where he wants his weight.

• Quarterback KJ Jefferson: Got roughed up in first start of college career at LSU in 2019, but is playing much better now.

• Getting Ready for Noise: Thinks they had it too loud and they are adjusting it in workouts this week.

• What Team Blitzed the Most: Pittman didn't know which opponent has tried blitzing the Razorbacks the most this year.

• Treylon Burks Catch Review: When he came down with the pass from De'Vion Warren, officials saved him calling a timeout because the booth was going to review it.

• Defensive End Tre Williams: Back healthy for LSU game and has confidence he'll be able to play.

• Moving Defenders Around: Pittman says whether it's a left-handed quarterback or right-handed could cause the defense to shift people around to get pressure.

• Jalen St. John, Injuries: Offensive lineman not healthy yet, Zach Zimos is out for year and Chase Lowery should be back and ready to go.

• Trelon Smith: Handling reduced number of carries with Dominique Johnson's emergence "like a pro would."

• In-State Recruiting: Good to show Razorback brand in state high schools these days.

• What LSU Changes: After the Tigers played Alabama down to the wire last week, he thinks they'll show some things similar, then change.

• Relationship with Orgeron: After offensive line Brad Davis moved to Tigers, no hard feelings because it's part of the business.

• The Boot: Players understand the importance of playing for the trophy.