Sam's Teaching: Coach Jokes He Taught Jefferson to Leap

He probably didn't, but Arkansas' coach had a light moment in his press conference Monday taking credit for KJ Jefferson's diving score

Sam Pittman's answer about KJ Jefferson's play at quarterback Saturday was pretty straight-forward.

"It wasn't bad, was it?" Pittman said.

Jefferson scored six touchdowns in the 52-51 loss to Ole Miss including one where he dove from around the 5-yard line ... and Pittman had a light moment with that.

"I didn't think he'd ever use it but I taught him that where he'd launch from the 5 and score," Pittman said. "I didn't think he'd ever use it, but I was proud that he came over and thanked me for teaching him that."

Jefferson was 25-of-35 passing for 326 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran 20 times for 95 yards and another three touchdowns.

"Wasn't he competitive?" Pittman said.

Maybe the most impressive part was the final 1:22 when he directed an eight-play, 75-yard drive that pulled the Razorbacks within a point on a pass that Warren Thompson snagged in the end zone with no time remaining.

"The one he threw at the end of the game I thought was an overthrow, then we just went up and got it," Pittman said. "He's tough. He took some hits."

It has been a growth experience for Jefferson, who came to Fayetteville from Sardis, Miss., a small town on Interstate 55 an hour or so south of Memphis on the edge of the Mississippi Delta.

"He's just coming into a well-rounded guy and you have him two and a half more years," Pittman said. "That really bodes well for the University of Arkansas."

Jefferson has also become a fan favorite. You don't hear a lot of clamoring from people wanting the backup to be put into the game.

"The fans believe in him and I do but our team really believes in the guy," Pittman said. "He doesn't say a whole lot, but he's one of the most popular guys in there because he handles his business and what he'll do on the football field.

"Can you imagine where he started this year and where he's at right now? It's really incredible. He'll get better, too, because he's a hard worker."

Arkansas has started preparations for another SEC matchup on Saturday at Razorback Stadium against Auburn.

