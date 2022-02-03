Phase 4 of Hogs' Plan in Action

ATHENS, Ga. – While Jimmy Dykes's internet is still giving off Hofstra in North Little Rock vibes, the Arkansas Razorbacks have taken the next step into becoming "that darn team" once again.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Arkansas Razorbacks guard Stanley Umude (0) shoots over Georgia Bulldogs guard Braelen Bridges (23) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Umude finished with 31 points in the win.

Hogs coach Eric Musselman seems to have developed a consistent formula that generates results.

1. Spend all fall plus the winter break playing everyone on the team in every combination to see who meshes, identify weaknesses and build on strengths.

2. Open January by letting the new guys learn hard lessons so they realize the coaches know what they're talking about. If this means losses, that's acceptable so long as it opens players' minds to becoming teachable.

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports Hofstra Pride guard Omar Silverio (15) reacts after making a three point shot in the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Simmons Bank Arena.

3. Shorten the line-up in mid-January. Maximize conditioning and figure out who can be counted on as 6th and 7th man in the event of foul trouble or times of short rest.

4. Build mental toughness and killer instinct. Become relentless on both ends of the floor. Fine tune by putting foot on the throats of lesser teams and not letting up.

Arkansas guard J.D. Notae, the SEC's current leading scorer, shoots Missouri's Javon Pickett a glare during the Hogs' 87-43 blitz of the Tigers.

5. Face the giants one by one and take them down. Make sure everyone knows to fear stepping on the floor with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

For everyone who watched Wednesday night's game, a 99-73 thrashing of Georgia on the road, it has become clear Musselman has his team right square in the middle of No. 4.

To see the growth in full focus, look back to just over a week ago. Arkansas jumped out to a huge lead on Texas A&M, but still hadn't developed the internal viciousness needed to crush the will out of an already beaten opponent.

Easing up allowed the Aggies to come back and almost steal a victory in overtime in Bud Walton.

Arkansas Communications Arkansas guard Stanley Umude goes up against heavy traffic in an overtime win over Texas A&M in Bud Walton Arena. The Hogs had to hold on for a 76-73 overtime win despite getting out to a 20-4 lead to start the game.

That wasn't the case tonight. Stanley Umude and J.D. Notae got a taste for blood early and relentlessly attacked all night long.

They sliced and diced from every part of the floor and never let up until Musselman called off the dogs, bringing in the reserves in the final minutes of the game, well after all doubt about the outcome of the game had been erased.

Notae reluctantly checked out with four minutes left, a single rebound shy of a double-double with 23 points and nine rebounds.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) dribbles against Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Notae finished one rebound away from a double-double in the win.

Umude would get a brief crack at moving into the Top 10 single-game SEC scoring performances by a Razorback, but was shut down by Musselman roughly 30 seconds after Notae.

Umude's 31 points meant the duo combined for 54 points, which when painted into the picture of a 7-game winning streak that has included holding SEC opponents to 43, 55, 57, 58 and 59, shows the potential this team has to slide into that next level.

That doesn't even factor in Jaylin Williams, who has gradually developed into one of the SEC's best all-around players.

Early on, when Williams flashed his trademark smile that the ladies can't seem to get enough, it had a feeling of just being happy to be on the court.

Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Images

But there's something different about Williams now. There's an inner confidence that comes through that gives a vibe toward opponents in line with The Joker when he knows his plan has worked.

He's just a little sinister now, and that's exactly what this team needs to get to that final phase.

Khamani Johnson, Au'Diese Toney and Chris Lykes settle into their roles more and more with each game - each adding his own skillset and personality to the mix.

The Hogs still need to prove they can consistently put teams away in a brutal fashion that is mentally draining to opponents. The revenge tour that continues with Mississippi State will be an opportunity to do exactly that.

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports BEN HOWLAND

After that, Musselman's Hogs had better be fully into Phase 5 because it's about to get real. Wave after wave of teams capable of making a Final Four run round out the last few weeks of the schedule, starting with Auburn at Bud Walton.

This week is about respect. Next week is about fear.

Fear will take this team and its fans places it previously refused to imagine.

But Musselman already knew that.

