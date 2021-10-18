AP Preseason Poll: Did Hogs Make It for First Time Since 2007?

Razorbacks selected for preseason honor for first time since 2007-08

After an Elite 8 finish last season, Arkansas, under third-year coach Eric Musselman, was picked 16th in the 2021-22 AP men’s basketball preseason top 25.

This is the first time the Razorbacks have appeared in the AP preseason poll since 2007-08, coming in at No. 19 that season.

The last time Arkansas was ranked as high as 16th was in 2000-01 when the Hogs were ranked 15th.

Basketball's Return Gives Fans Something to Cheer

Overall, this marks the 17th time Arkansas has been in the AP preseason poll.

The Hogs rank third among SEC teams appearing in the poll.

Other teams in the preseason poll are Kentucky (10), Alabama (14), Tennessee (18) and Auburn (22). Mississippi State were among those getting votes. Also in the poll is potential Hall of Fame Classic opponent Illinois (11).

Hogs Go Back to Future with Red-White Game

The Hogs held their annual Red-White Game Sunday, going back to Barnhill Arena before a packed house as Musselman got his first look at the team with a live crowd and officials on the floor.

Arkansas will host East Central University in the first of two exhibition games on Oct. 24 (Sunday). Tip off is set for 3 pm in Bud Walton Arena.

The game is part of the 2021-22 men’s basketball season ticket package. The Razorbacks’ 2021-22 season opener is set for Nov. 9 versus Mercer.

The Hogs will open SEC play on the road against Mississippi State on Dec. 29.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

