Best Cat Fights the Hogs Have Ever Had

When Arkansas came into an SEC that had been owned by Kentucky, the Razorbacks stunned the league by going undefeated in regular season games agains the Wildcats during its first four conference seasons.

In turn, Kentucky beat Arkansas each time the teams met up in the SEC tournament during that stretch. With legendary coaches Nolan Richardson and Rick Pitino guiding these two teams to a combined five consecutive national championship games and three national titles, the stage was set for one of college basketball’s best rivalries.

These iconic programs have met 41 times since Arkansas joined the conference. Here are the seven best games they have produced.

No. 7

Arkansas 81, Kentucky 80

2/9/21

Rupp Arena

This game gets a low rating because it was played under pandemic conditions. There’s nothing like a Kentucky-Arkansas atmosphere, so while it was a great game, it has to take the lowest spot of all the great games.

A can’t miss team full of 5-star talent couldn’t find a way to win in this particular season, and the Razorbacks were determined to not be the exception even in Rupp Arena.

Davion Mintz hit a long jumper with 11 seconds left to give Kentucky hope of pulling the upset, but Jalen Tate hit a pair of free throws and Davonte Davis came away with a steal to close out the victory.

No. 6

Arkansas 77, No. 22 Kentucky 76 OT

2/23/2011

Bud Walton Arena

This game took place during a time where both teams were down.

Arkansas was in the final year of the John Pelphrey experiment, meaning this game would be his last shot at taking down his alma mater. Kentucky, in Calipari’s second year, would come out of the game 5-5 over a 10-game conference stretch.

In true Kentucky fashion, the Wildcats would actually move up in the rankings following the loss to Arkansas.

Calipari eventually righted the ship, as his team didn’t lose again until a heart-breaking 1-point loss to UConn in the Final Four.

No. 5

No. 6 Kentucky 80, No. 22 Arkansas 77 OT

1/17/1998

Rupp Arena

Arkansas had a chance to win the game in regulation, but Kareem Reid’s floater with two seconds left rimmed out. In overtime, Kentucky’s Jeff Sheppard was fouled by Pat Bradley with 41 seconds left, which would prove crucial in the final few seconds.

Sheppard hit both of his free throws, giving Kentucky a 78-71 lead.

However, on the Razorbacks’ next two possessions, Bradley would hit a three, closing the gap to 79-77 with eight seconds left. Unfortunately for “The Shoota,” he was the one who had to give the foul to stop the clock, causing him to foul out and on the bench in anguish under a towel in frustration at not being able to personally shoot to force a second overtime.

No. 4

Arkansas 74 No. 6 Kentucky 70

2/20/1999

Bud Walton Arena

These two teams went back and forth in an old school run and gun shootout that was the trademark of both programs in the ‘90s.

Kentucky had a chance to cut the game to 2 points with just over 10 seconds left, but the Jamaal McGloire put-back bounced around the rim and then literally stopped on the back of the iron and never moved, forcing a jump ball that wouldn’t leave the Wildcats with enough time to complete the comeback.

The Hogs not only beat defending national champion Kentucky that Saturday, they took down No. 2 Auburn the following Wednesday to secure an NCAA tournament berth.

No. 3

No. 9 Arkansas 94, No 5 Kentucky 92

1/29/1995

Bud Walton Arena

Hang onto your overly long basketball shorts because these two programs dominated the ‘90s and this was the height of their regular season rivalry.

The Hogs and Wildcats were known for running teams into the ground, but couldn’t do it to each other as both teams were so deep and in such great shape it was impossible to wear them out.

The highlight of the game was a Reggie Garrett half court shot for the Razorbacks to end the half. It would turn out to be the difference.

Kentucky held a lead late, but Scotty Thurman, who hit the shot to give Arkansas the national championship over Duke the year before, hit a jumper to give the Hogs the victory while also extending the Razorbacks’ undefeated streak against Kentucky in SEC play.

Arkansas would go on to play in its second consecutive national championship game as the teams combined to play in every national title game from 1994-1998 combining for three championships.

#2

No. 3 Kentucky 95, No. 5 Arkansas 93 OT

3/12/1995

Georgia Dome (SEC Tournament Championship)

Arkansas, the defending national champions, led all but 35 seconds of this overtime thriller in front of a packed Georgia Dome crowd. However, after Corliss Williamson put the Hogs up 80-78 in regulation on a powerful spin move along the baseline, he missed the ensuing free throw.

The Razorbacks again had a chance to put it away, but held the ball trying to run clock too long and failed to get a shot off, giving Kentucky the basketball with the chance to take the lead or tie with just over 36 seconds left.

Mark Pope rebounded a Sheppard miss for the Wildcats and was fouled on the put-back. Even though he had struggled all day, Pope managed to ignore the pressure and knock down both free throws to tie it.

Arkansas got one more chance to win it before overtime, but an arid pass by Williamson was stolen by Kentucky. Rodrick Rhodes, an 80% free throw shooter for Kentucky drew a foul, but missed both shots, forcing overtime.

Arkansas built a 91-84 lead with 1:34 left, but couldn’t close the deal after Williamson fouled out. The Wildcats chipped away, cutting the lead to one around the 20 second mark. The Wildcats then stole the inbounds pass, allowing Anthony Epps to draw a foul. His free throws put Kentucky ahead for the first time since the first 20 seconds of the game.

While Kentucky had never beaten Arkansas in a regular season SEC game at this point, Arkansas had never beaten Kentucky in an SEC tournament game. The win made Rick Pitino 12-0 in the SEC tournament.

#1

Arkansas 87, No. 13 Kentucky 85 OT

1/14/2014

Bud Walton Arena

This game only needs two words – THE DUNK.