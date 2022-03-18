Random Notes: Vermont

BUFFALO – A game that felt in control most of the night nearly fell apart down the stretch, but Arkansas found a way to avoid following Kentucky on the fast lane back to SEC country, 75-71.

“It’s survive and advance,” Musselman said afterward. “There’s upsets all the time, a lot of upsets.

“People were picking us to be the one. There were upsets here in Buffalo, but it wasn’t the Razorbacks.“

The victory can be attributed to two things:

1) Davonte Davis found his NCAA Tournament groove on both ends of the floor once again.

2) Vermont can shoot threes, but not free throws.

TEETERING ON THE TINIEST OF MOMENTS

Mark Konezny / USA TODAY Sports

This game came down to a handful of plays that could have gone either way.

• Late in the game, the Catamounts got the ball back on what appeared to be a lost ball by Ben Shungu. Fortunately, Arkansas was able to keep Vermont off the scoreboard despite the Catamounts getting three cracks at it, two of which were from point-blank range with limited defensive pressure.

• Vermont converted a pair of Jaylin Williams missed free throws into a quick lay-up with just over a minute left to make it a 4-point game. Despite this, Arkansas guard J.D. Notae had a chance to potentially put the game away with a shot that would have gone up with less than 40 seconds left, but slipped and fell down, drawing a walk when he rolled over.

• Vermont drew a cylinder foul on Au'Diese Toney with 30 second left that led to a free throw that cut it to a one possession game. However, those free throws shouldn't have happened. The Catamounts' Finn Sullivan clearly walked prior to any fouls taking place, but it was missed by the referees.

• Shungu hit a three to make it a 2-point game and kicked his leg out to try to draw a foul. Had the refs called a foul either way, it would have had a major impact on the final few seconds.

• Reviewing out of bounds has been a bit of a crapshoot in recent weeks, and this game was no exception. The referees nearly blew an out of bounds call with 9 seconds left. Had it not been clear the ball was pushed out of bounds at the last second by a Vermont player during a trap of J.D. Notae in the corner, the Hogs might have been sent packing seconds later.

DID NOTAE FINALLY BREAK HIS SLUMP?

Gregory Fisher / USA TODAY Sports

Notae, the Hogs' leading scorer, would have been as effective back at the team hotel during the first half as he was on the court. This continued a recent trend of cold shooting, but he appears to have shaken the cob webs in the second half.

Notae only hit a single shot outside of the paint all game, including no shots from anywhere during the first half. Beyond not scoring, Notae was pulled multiple times in the first half for losing track of his man, resulting in easy baskets for Vermont.

Notae played the entire second half in foul trouble, which has been his achilles heel. He tempted fate leaving his feet when he shouldn't have several times, but Vermont chose to slide around him instead of into him, which kept him in the game for the final free throws.

Finally realizing he could be effective by attacking the basket, Notae dropped 17 in the second half. If the Hogs are going to beat New Mexico State in Round 2, Notae will have to pick up where he left off to counterbalance the explosiveness of Teddy Allen, who torched UConn for 37 while adding in six rebounds.

QUIET ASSASSIN

Gregory Fisher - USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the most dangerous man in this tournament for Arkansas is Stanley Umude. The guard slowly drains an opponent's life away on offense while suffocating them on defense.

Umude never just takes over a game. He's more of a python, slowly squeezing subtly harder in a way that's almost unnoticeable until it's too late.

He hits a jumper here, blocks a shot there, throws an assists a bit later and knocks down a few free throws. When the game is over, everyone except Umude glances at the box score expecting 10-11 points only to see that at some point he poured in 21 points and nine rebounds on 55% shooting, including 75% from three.