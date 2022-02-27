Another Big Day for JD

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — JD Notae put on a show and Jaylin Williams ended up with one.

As a result, No. 18 Arkansas downed No. 6 Kentucky on Saturday afternoon at Bud Walton Arena, 75-73.

Notae became the first Razorback to score 30 points and have eight assists in an SEC game while Williams recorded his 11th double-double of the year.

"He takes pressure off all of us just knowing what he can do out there," Stanley Umude said about Notae. "It shows what type of player he is showing up in these big games like this ... 50% and 30 points against one of the best teams in the nation at home."

The Hogs (23-6, 12-4 SEC) improved to 4-0 against ranked opponents this season and won its 13th of its last 14 games. The Hogs tied for second in the SEC standings, one game behind Auburn.

Arkansas raced to a 15-2 lead and led by as many as 13 three times in the first half.

The Wildcats made a run and trailed by just six points (34-28) at the break.

Kentucky continued to play well into the second half, outscoring the Hogs 13-6 to start the frame, and took its first lead, 41-40 at 14:53, since scoring the game’s first basket.

From that point, it was a slugfest with neither team leading by more than four points.

With 2:21 left, Kellen Grady made his only basket, a three-pointer, to put the Wildcats up one (70-69).

Jaylin Williams answered with a jumper to put the Hogs back in the lead and never relinquished the lead.

Arkansas got a stop and Williams converted two free throws with 36 seconds left for a three-point lead. The Hogs got another stop and Davonte Davis made one-of-two at the line to make it a two-possession game with 13 seconds left.

On the ensuing possession, Notae and Au’Diese Toney each blocked shots with nine and six seconds remaining, respectively.

Davis once again went one-of-two at the line for a five-point cushion. TyTy Washington provided the final, 75-73, after banking in a three-pointer at the buzzer.

Notae scored 30 points for the third time this season and he tied a season-best with eight assists.

Williams, who scored 10 straight for the Hogs inside the final 4:38, finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals.

It was Williams’ sixth straight double-double and 11th overall.

Kentucky was led by Oscar Tshiebwe’s 30 points and 18 rebounds. Keion Brooks Jr., and Sahvir Wheeler 14 points.

Arkansas hosts LSU on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

FIRST HALF: Arkansas 34, Kentucky: 28

• Kentucky scored first but the Hogs reeled off seven straight to force a Wildcat timeout. The Hogs would push the run to 15-0 to lead 15-2.

• Arkansas led 17-7 at the second media timeout (11:19).

• The Razorbacks led by as many as 13 three times, including 15-2, 30-17 and 32-19.

• Arkansas shot 46.7% from the field while holding the Wildcats to 33.3%, including 0-of-8 from 3-point range.

• Oscar Tshiebwe had a double-double at halftime with 14 points (half of his team’s 28) and 12 rebounds. However, Kentucky was only up one in the rebound battle, 21-20, at the break.

• JD Notae led all scorers with 18 points while Jaylin Williams had nine rebounds.

Game Notes

• Arkansas’ starting lineup was JD Notae – Au’Diese Toney – Stanley Umude – Trey Wade –Jaylin Williams for the 13th straight game.

• Arkansas won the opening tip.

• Tshiebwe scored the first points of the game, jumper at 18:18. Williams scored the Razorbacks’ first points, a dunk at 17:53, to spur a 15-0 run.

• Davis was the first Razorback sub.

• Arkansas is now 8-8 against Kentucky in games played in Fayetteville but still trails in the overall series, 33-13.

• Arkansas is the only SEC school that is undefeated against Top 25 teams this season, going 4-0 with wins at No. 12 LSU and at home against No. 1 Auburn, No. 16 Tennessee, No. 6 Kentucky.

• Arkansas is now 45-47 when a ranked Razorback team faces a ranked opponent. Arkansas is 17-5 when ranked and hosting a ranked team.

Game notes and information from Arkansas Communications

