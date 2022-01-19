Hogs Beat South Carolina to Get on Winning Streak

BREAKING: THE STREAK OF GAMES WITH CONSECUTIVE 3-POINTERS HAS ENDED AT 1,092 GAMES. THE LAST TIME IT HAPPENED WAS AGAINST TEXAS IN 1989.

The Hogs officially have a winning streak for the first time in a while following a 75-59 win over South Carolina, but that is not the streak Razorback fans were talking about following the game.

Around the three minute mark, Arkansas fans began screaming for the Hogs to take a three as word about the streak began to make its way around the arena.

As time ticked away, the fans became more frantic, but the players didn't heed their cries as they never attempted a three, sending Hog fans away in disappointment.

J.D. Notae's three at the 4:47 mark was the Razorback's final attempt at keeping the streak alive.

Arkansas looked to get off to a hot start and pull away early from a South Carolina team that has struggled shooting from the field.

Despite the "sell-out" crowd, the stands are incredibly empty as game begins even with students back.

Speaking of who's back, head coach Eric Musselman is prowling the sidelines in what appears to be a designer sling.

The magic number was 40%. South Carolina rarely shoots above 40% from the field, but the Gamecocks usually win when they do. Frank Martin's team built a halftime lead by shooting 43.8% at the half.

However, the Hogs turned up the defensive pressure in the second half as they opened with an 18-3 run as the Gamecock's shooting fell to 33.9% for the game.

FINAL STATS

2nd HALF KEY PLAYS

0:6.3

Williams foul stops clock to give Hogs last chance at hitting three.

1:00 2H

Fans getting livid over Hogs not shooting a three.

2:00 2H

Fans calling for a 3 pointer to keep the streak alive.

3:00 2H

Hogs have spent much of the last three minutes at the free throw line. Umude at the line following a hard foul on a fast break. Hits first free throw, misses second. 69-56

6:35 2H

J.D. Notae hits floater in the paint in heavy traffic that goes through at the shot clock buzzer. 60-51

7:23 2H

Media timeout: Arkansas has yet to hit a three. Failing to do so would end a monumental streak. 58-48

11:38 2H

Devin Carter rolls in a jumper to score South Carolina's first basket of the half. 51-45

14:01 2H

J.D. Notae follows a Stanley Umude dunk with a driving lay-up to get the crowd rocking as the Hogs stretch the lead to double digits. 51-41

14:45 2H

J.D. Notae draws the double team high on the arc and dumps it off to Jaylin Williams for an easy lay-up on the pick-and roll. 47-41

16:09 2H

Notae misses shot. Jaylin Williams with the rebound and misses put-back. Au'Diese Toney gets the rebound in heavy traffic and finally puts back to give the Hogs their first lead in what feels like forever. 42-41

17:39 2H

J.D. Notae, who essentially sat out the entire first half, drives to the basket and hits Au'Diese Toney for an easy lay-up to pull the Hogs within a basket. 38-40

FIRST HALF STATS

FIRST HALF KEY PLAYS

0:02 1H

Devin Carter hits a second consecutive three from deep to beat the buzzer and send the Hogs into the half down by seven. 33-40

1:29 1H

Devin Carter hits a three from way up top to give the Gamecocks their biggest lead of the half. 31-35

2:25 1H

Umude takes advantage of a South Carolina turnover by forcing his way up inside for a tough 2-point basket to finally get the Hogs over the hump again. 31-30

4:10 1H

A second chance dunk by South Carolina's Josh Gray over Connor Vanover puts the Gamecocks on top. 27-29

8:10 1H

Gamecocks cut it to a point, but a second chance basket by Au'Diese Toney keeps the Hogs on top. 23-20

11:22 1H

Devo Davis hits a high jumper to keep Arkansas up by a basket as we near the midway point. 20-17

13:07 1H

Devin Carter drives down inside for for an easy dunk to follow up a short streak of hot shooting from behind the arc for the Gamecocks. 14-17

16:02 1H

First time out of the game. A reverse lay-up by Davonte Davis after the assist from Au'Diese Toney. Arkansas is attacking the basket since there is no fear of South Carolina going to the free throw line. 11-8

17:35 1H

Jaylin Williams appears to draw his patented charge to help the Hogs keep the lead at 7-5, but the refs decided to not make the call. Fortunately for Arkansas, everyone else thought it was and let the ball roll out of bounds. 7-5