What Does Auburn, Kentucky Game Mean for Hogs?

Watching the featured SEC game between Auburn and Kentucky on CBS Saturday afternoon left many Razorback fans conflicted.

Should they cheer for Auburn to take down the Wildcats, or, should they try to choke down the vomit and hope Kentucky pulled the upset?

Fortunately for Arkansas, there would be no need to break sworn blood oaths by wishing for Big Blue to come out on top. What played out, an 80-71 win by Auburn, was exactly what the Hogs needed.

The Razorbacks don't play either team for several weeks, but this game has a strong potential for impact deep into February.

An Auburn win sets up two sets of scenarios, both of which are positives for Arkansas.

1. When Arkansas hosts Auburn on Feb. 8, a loss is less likely to do any damage to the Hogs' standing in regard to NCAA tournament seeding, especially if the Razorbacks keep it close. However, a win would put a jet pack on the Hogs' as far as seeding.

2. It is now possible for Arkansas to not only slip past Kentucky in SEC standings, but also in overall record when the two schools clash at Bud Walton in the next to last game of the regular season.

Seven teams currently have two or three conference losses while posting a conference record of at least .500 and an overall record where at least 67% of their games were won.

If Arkansas knocks off A&M tonight, that number expands to eight.

Between now and next week a lot of separation will take place.

Rule of thumb on who to cheer is simple. Any team that can fall back to Arkansas or pushed below the Hogs should be cheered against.

If that means cheering for Kentucky, fans will just have to choke back the vomit and take one for the team because the right loss is almost as good as a win going forward.

