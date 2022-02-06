Boo at the Bud

Skip to main content

BOO THIS GUY AT BUD: Shakeel Moore

Mississippi State guard caught fire last time he faced Razorbacks

With every Razorback game comes the tradition of choosing a specific player who will handle the ball often to be relentlessly booed.

Tonight that honor goes to Mississippi State guard Shakeel Moore.

Moore is a North Carolina State transfer with crazy hops who is capable of a 20-point night if presented with the wrong match-up.

Last time he faced Arkansas, Moore shot 63% from the floor, including 3-of-4 from the 3-point line. 

