Boo at the Bud

With every Razorback game comes the tradition of choosing a specific player who will handle the ball often to be relentlessly booed.

Tonight that honor goes to Mississippi State guard Shakeel Moore.

Moore is a North Carolina State transfer with crazy hops who is capable of a 20-point night if presented with the wrong match-up.

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Last time he faced Arkansas, Moore shot 63% from the floor, including 3-of-4 from the 3-point line.