Boo at the Bud

BOO THIS GUY AT BUD: Shakeel Moore
Mississippi State guard caught fire last time he faced Razorbacks
With every Razorback game comes the tradition of choosing a specific player who will handle the ball often to be relentlessly booed.
Tonight that honor goes to Mississippi State guard Shakeel Moore.
Moore is a North Carolina State transfer with crazy hops who is capable of a 20-point night if presented with the wrong match-up.
Last time he faced Arkansas, Moore shot 63% from the floor, including 3-of-4 from the 3-point line.