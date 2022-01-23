Skip to main content
Boo This Guy at Bud: Andre Gordon

Hog fans tradition zeroes in on Aggie guard

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Hog fans tradition zeroes in on Aggie guard

The Arkansas student section tradition of selecting an opposing player to boo relentlessly each time he touches the ball will continue tonight against A&M.

This evening's honor has been bestowed upon Aggies junior guard Andrew Gordon of Sydney, Ohio.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      

Gordon scored 13 points and had four assists when the two teams clashed down in College Station two weeks ago. 

Texas A&M won that game 86-81. With Kentucky's loss this afternoon to Auburn, the Aggies are currently in 2nd place in the SEC.

Texas A&M Aggies guard Andre Gordon (20) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Reed Arena. Gordon was chosen to be the focus of boos for tonight's game at Arkansas.
