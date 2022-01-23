Boo This Guy at Bud: Andre Gordon

The Arkansas student section tradition of selecting an opposing player to boo relentlessly each time he touches the ball will continue tonight against A&M.

This evening's honor has been bestowed upon Aggies junior guard Andrew Gordon of Sydney, Ohio.

Gordon scored 13 points and had four assists when the two teams clashed down in College Station two weeks ago.

Texas A&M won that game 86-81. With Kentucky's loss this afternoon to Auburn, the Aggies are currently in 2nd place in the SEC.