Did Things Shake Out How Hog Fans Needed This Past Week?

Earlier this week, we put together a Razorback fan's guide for determining which fellow SEC teams to cheer on in the best interest of the Hogs.

Under the circumstances, things couldn't have shaken out better for Arkansas.

MONDAY

Ole Miss vs. Florida

Team fans needed to win: Ole Miss

Winner: Ole Miss

Have your favorite Ole Miss fan untuck that Polo so they can dry those tears following the loss to Arkansas this past Wednesday, then thank them for the assist that came from the win over Florida earlier this week in an oddly scheduled make-up game.

The Rebels not only pulled off the upset, they did it in convincing fashion. While Ole Miss isn't a mathematical threat in the SEC standings, the Gators were poised to possibly leapfrog past the Hogs should Eric Musselman's team slip up.

Now, not only does Arkansas get a buffer, but should the NCAA tournament selection committee have to make a decision between the Hogs and Gators down the road, this loss helps balance out the Razorbacks' loss to Vanderbilt.

TUESDAY

Kentucky vs. Mississippi St.

Team fans needed to win: Mississippi St.

Winner: Kentucky

The good news for Arkansas fans was they got another week without having to cheer on Kentucky. The bad news is Mississippi State couldn't pull out the win.

Matt Stone / USA TODAY NETWORK Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe slams down two in the first half at Rupp Arena Tuesday night. January 25, 2022 Kentucky Vs Mississippi State Jan 25 2022 Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe dunks vs. Mississippi State men's basketball. Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Cameron Matthews (4) dunks the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.

A Mississippi sweep to start the week would been a dream for Razorback fans. A loss would have put both Kentucky and Arkansas on equal footing in the conference loss column with three.

A Wildcat loss would have set up a potential showdown at Bud Walton next weekend between the Hogs and Dogs for second place in the conference standings a full week into February.

However, there's still a silver lining. Kentucky's win dropped Mississippi State behind the Hogs in the standings, leaving Arkansas and Tennessee tied for third in the SEC with the overall record edge going to the Razorbacks.

Missouri vs. Auburn

Team fans needed to win: Auburn

Winner: Auburn

This was a hard one for Razorback fans.

As much as we all love seeing a big upset, and as it's in our nature to be neighborly with the good folks to our north, Auburn's last second escape served the Hogs' greater good.

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports Auburn Tigers guard Devan Cambridge (35) dunks against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Mizzou Arena. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talks with referee Lee Cassell during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena.

We're just around the corner from a big showdown with the weird Egyptian mythological Tiger-Eagles from the orange covered plains of Alabama. Auburn's wouldn't have lost enough games for Arkansas to jump them for the SEC championship, so the next best thing is to have them into Fayetteville looking like Mike Tyson to the Razorbacks' Buster Douglas, which can still happen despite what occurred in front of 12 fans and Eli Drinkwitz's unique cheering style in Missouri.

An undefeated run that extends beyond that Feb. 8 battle brings back a bit of that forgotten No. 10ish luster, and this time it would be earned.

Georgia vs. Alabama

Team fans needed to win: Georgia

Winner: Georgia

This one felt like a bit of a pipe dream before Ole Miss pulled the upset on Monday. However, even the most optimistic Hog fan can't claim to have seen this one coming.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Alabama Crimson Tide forward James Rojas (33) tries to control the ball against Georgia Bulldogs guard Kario Oquendo (3) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Georgia Bulldogs forward Tyron McMillan (4) celebrates after Georgia shocked the Alabama Crimson Tide at Stegeman Coliseum.

Changs of "Just like football!" rained down on the Crimson Tide when it became apparently that Georgia, winless in SEC play, would pull the upset.

Alabama came into the night tied with Arkansas. The two teams only play once this year, giving the Hogs only one crack at pulling ahead on their own.

Best case scenario would be for Alabama to drop another game and fall a full two games behind them when they meet in case something goes wrong down in Tuscaloosa.

If the Tide have an even record with Arkansas, a potential win over Auburn gets cancelled out by Bama's win over Gonzaga and the lone head-to-head gives the Crimson Tide the edge with the selection committee.

WEDNESDAY

LSU vs. Texas A&M

Team fans needed to win: LSU

Winner: LSU

No one seems to like Will Wade except Will Wade, but for this particular game Hog fans had to use the energy built up from the win over Ole Miss just minutes prior to fake it.

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports Texas A&M Aggies guard Tyrece Radford (23) goes for a rebound against LSU Tigers forward Shareef O'Neal (24) during the second half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) moves to the basket against Texas A&M Aggies guard Hassan Diarra (5) during the first half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

A&M's Quinton Jackson and Arkansas student section fan favorite Andre Gordon did what the could to give the Aggies a road win, but it wasn't enough. How fans had to swallow dinner a second time to do it, but took one for the team with the weakest of fist pumps over LSU's victory in honor of the team they love.

The loss puts the Aggies a half-game behind the Razorbacks with no head-to-head left to gain ground. The advantage is now Mussellman's team to hold.

Tennessee vs. Florida

Team fans needed to win: Florida

Winner: Tennessee

The Gators did you a solid by losing to Ole Miss on Monday, but couldn't quite muster the energy left from traveling to two road games in three days to help out one more time with a win over Tennessee.

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) goes to the basket against Tennessee Volunteers guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports Tennessee Volunteers guard Santiago Vescovi (25) moves the ball against Florida Gators guard Myreon Jones (0) and guard Brandon McKissic (23) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Volunteers, led by 25th year senior John Fulkerson, are currently tied with the Hogs for third in the SEC standings.

Tennessee comes to Fayetteville in mid-February, but needs to do so with an extra loss under its belt if Arkansas is going to find a way to close out a runner-up finish and claim the No. 2 seed in the SEC tournament.

SEC vs. Big 12

Suck it up buttercup! The payment for all the good things that happened in conference play during the week comes due this weekend.

As much as you don't like it, and as hard as you've tried to avoid it, the time has come to cheer on Kentucky. In fact, you're going to need to pull for all the SEC teams because Arkansas needs every drop of credibility it can squeeze from this challenge.

The good news is the Wildcats take on No. 5 Kansas, one of the few teams as unlikable at Kentucky.

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Even Auburn has a scenario where it will be easier to wrap your mind around wishing the Tigers the best. The nation's No. 1 or No. 2 team, depending on where you get your rankings, will host the Oklahoma Sooners at 1 p.m. on ESPN.

You remember Oklahoma, right? They're the ones that started that whole downhill slide and softened your team up for that upset by Hofstra.

See, you can cheer for Auburn.

You even get to cheer for Tennessee in the battle for the right to be called UT when both teams are in the SEC. Although, for the record, Texas like to refer to itself as UT-Austin for some reason.

So, get your marker and poster board ready. Go UT! Beat UTA!

