    • October 14, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballMen's BasketballBaseballSoftballWomen's BasketballForumsSI TIX
    Search
    Publish date:

    Eric Musselman Lands Another One: Jordan Walsh Commits to Play for Hogs

    Five-star wing makes Arkansas' 2022 class first ever to have pair of consensus five-star players commit
    Author:

    Eric Musselman is putting together clearly Arkansas' best recruiting class ... ever.

    Five-star 6-foot-7 wing Jordan Walsh made his choice of the Razorbacks known Thursday afternoon.

    After Nick Smith Jr's commitment to the Hogs, fans let their feelings about the highly-targeted prospect known with a campaign to get over 5,000 followers.

    That grew into 6,500 at last check before his commitment.

    Walsh is considered one of the most explosive athletes in his class, Walsh will play his senior season with a loaded Link Academy squad right up the road in Branson (Mo.).

    Recommended Articles

    He spent the earlier portions of his high school career at Waxahachie Faith Family Academy in Texas and averaged 17 points, 11 rebounds and five assists per game as a junior last year.

    Walsh's commitment with Smith adds to pledges from Derrian Ford from Magnolia, Barry Dunning Jr., and Joseph Pinion from Morrilton.

    He is considered a solid fit in Musselman's system and some analysts think he may be the first inside-out player that can blend smoothly into his system.

    Walsh chose Arkansas over Kansas, Memphis, and Texas.

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

    Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

    100421-Jordan Walsh
    Men's Basketball

    Another One Landed: Eric Musselman Gets Big Recruit

    47 minutes ago
    USATSI_16924159
    Football

    Nixing It Up? Auburn Offensive Players To Watch

    1 hour ago
    Eric Musselman
    Men's Basketball

    Scrimmages with Fans: Red-White Game at Barnhill on Sunday

    4 hours ago
    100921-KJ Jefferson-Marvin Gentry
    Football

    Heisman Candidate? Hogs' Quarterback Gets Team's Respect, but No Hype

    22 hours ago
    White Team Fall World Series
    Baseball

    Baseball Rainout: What Hogs have done with Fall World Series schedule

    Oct 13, 2021
    100921-Sam Pittman-Marvin Gentry-1
    Football

    On SEC Teleconference: Players Have to Give More Effort on Defense

    Oct 13, 2021
    091821-Grant Morgan-UA
    Football

    Stopping Bo, Bigsby: Biggest Key to Downing Auburn

    Oct 12, 2021
    Rocket Sanders
    Football

    Getting Attention: Freshman Running Back Has Proven Worth for Hogs

    Oct 12, 2021