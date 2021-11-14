Ford Completes Highly-ranked Hogs' Signing Class

Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    Musselman's Signing Class Completed With Ford's Signature

    Magnolia's Derrian Ford signed his National Letter of Intent on Sunday and Eric Musselman completes a historic class
    Author:

    In just three tries, Eric Musselman has put together as good of a recruiting class as anything in Arkansas history.

    Or at least since they started ranking these types of things.

    made it a perfect five for five in the early signing period for the 2022 class late Sunday afternoon.

    Ford, a 6-4 combo guard, signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Razorbacks on what also happens to be his 18th birthday.

    He wraps up a historic class for the Razorbacks as he joins five-star, No. 8 guard Nick Smith Jr. (North Little Rock) and five-star, No. 27 overall prospect Jordan Walsh as well as fellow four stars in No. 96 ranked small forward Joseph Pinion (Morrilton) and No. 91 ranked forward Barry Dunning (Mobile, Ala.) all as official signees.

    Arkansas' class is currently ranked No. 2 in the nation behind Duke, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

    Derrian Ford
    6-3, 200, G
    Magnolia, Ark. / Magnolia HS

    • 4-Star – 55th overall by 247Composite / No. 10 combo guard in the nation

    • 4-Star – 58th overall by Rivals / No. 11 shooting guard in the nation

    • 4-Star – 59th overall by 247Sports / No. 11 combo guard in the nation

    • 4-Star – 68th overall by ESPN / No. 13 shooting guard in the nation

    • 2021 Gatorade Arkansas Player of the Year

    • Rated No. 3 player in the state of Arkansas by ESPN and 247Sports

    • 2021 Class 4A Player of the Year by the Arkansas Basketball Coaches Association

    • 2021 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette first team All-Arkansas Preps (all divisions)

    • Led the Panthers to a 23-1 record and the Class 4A semifinals in 2021

    • Averaged 23.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists as a junior

    • Class 4A State Tournament MVP as a freshman and sophomore, leading his team to back-to-back championships (2019 and 2020) … Had 54-game win streak snapped in the 2021 4A state semifinals, falling to Morrilton

    • As a sophomore, tabbed first team Arkansas All-State team by MaxPreps

    • Has a 4.0 GPA

