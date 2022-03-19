New Hires Raising Bar for SEC Coaches?

Skip to main content

Golden Raises Level of Coaches All Across SEC

Florida takes a solid leap hiring San Francisco's rising star among the coaching ranks

With so many basketball coaching vacancies in the SEC, it's easy to see the league becoming a power vacuum in terms of coaching talent.

It's a formula that has worked in football, and could soon make the SEC college basketball's next super conference in terms of powerful teams les by the game's best.

That future took a solid leap Friday with Florida's hiring of San Francisco's Todd Golden, who could eventually be as much of a headache for the Hogs as former Arkansans turned Gators. Golden is a recruiting specialist who thrives on defense.

He is only in his 30's, relates well to players, and knows how to get the most out of his team's talent.

Todd Golden-San Francisco
Todd Golden-San Francisco

As I researched whether any of the Cinderella favorites had the goods to pull an upset, one common thread kept showing up - they all faced the Dons and lost. Murray State is one of the few teams I would have picked to beat San Francisco.

Understand, I had Murray State picked to beat Kentucky rather handily in the second round, but had to think long and hard about picking them against Golden's team.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

But you don't have to take my word for it. Below are Arkansas coach Eic Musselman and Auburn coach Bruce Pearl's thoughts on him.

Oh, and these aren't from Friday night.

These are official quotes put out by the university three years ago when San Francisco promoted Golden shortly after his first week of shaving.

Eric Musselman-Vermont-NCAA

"Todd is one of the rising stars in our profession. I've known him personally since his playing days at Saint Mary's, and I have a lot of respect for him. He's intelligent, competitive, and understands winning at the highest level. He's a great hire for the University of San Francisco." — Eric Musselman, Arkansas

Bruce Pearl-Auburn

"So happy and so proud of one of the great young minds in our game! Character, work ethic, experience beyond years! Great father, husband, son and coach! Well done USF Leadership!" — Bruce Pearl, head coach, Auburn

If Golden can get his recruiting prowess to translate from the West Coast to the Southeast, then the Golden era of basketball will once again be truly golden again down in Florida.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Todd Golden-San Francisco
Men's Basketball

New Hires Raising Bar for SEC Coaches?

By Kent Smith29 seconds ago
Teddy Allen-New Mexico State-NCAA
Men's Basketball

Key for Hogs Against New Mexico State

By Kent Smith1 hour ago
Connor Noland-Kentucky
Baseball

Noland, Moore Come Up Big in SEC Opener

By allHOGS Staff13 hours ago
Eric Musselman-Vermont-NCAA
Men's Basketball

Which Way Does Hogs' Musselman Go to Stop Allen?

By Andy Hodges15 hours ago
031722-Teddy Allen-New Mexico State-NCAA-Mark Konezny-3
Men's Basketball

What Razorback Players Think of Aggies' Scoring Machine

By Andy Hodges16 hours ago
Amber Ramirez-Utah-NCAA
Women's Basketball

Hogs Blasted in NCAA Tournament by Utah on Friday Afternoon

By allHOGS Staff16 hours ago
Davonte Davis-Vermont-NCAA
Men's Basketball

Random Notes: Hogs Survive Attack by Catamounts to Start Tournament

By Kent SmithMar 18, 2022
Eric Musselman-Vermont-NCAA
Men's Basketball

Eric Musselman Just Glad to Not Be on List of Upsets

By allHOGS StaffMar 18, 2022