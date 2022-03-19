New Hires Raising Bar for SEC Coaches?

With so many basketball coaching vacancies in the SEC, it's easy to see the league becoming a power vacuum in terms of coaching talent.

It's a formula that has worked in football, and could soon make the SEC college basketball's next super conference in terms of powerful teams les by the game's best.

That future took a solid leap Friday with Florida's hiring of San Francisco's Todd Golden, who could eventually be as much of a headache for the Hogs as former Arkansans turned Gators. Golden is a recruiting specialist who thrives on defense.

He is only in his 30's, relates well to players, and knows how to get the most out of his team's talent.

As I researched whether any of the Cinderella favorites had the goods to pull an upset, one common thread kept showing up - they all faced the Dons and lost. Murray State is one of the few teams I would have picked to beat San Francisco.

Understand, I had Murray State picked to beat Kentucky rather handily in the second round, but had to think long and hard about picking them against Golden's team.

But you don't have to take my word for it. Below are Arkansas coach Eic Musselman and Auburn coach Bruce Pearl's thoughts on him.

Oh, and these aren't from Friday night.

These are official quotes put out by the university three years ago when San Francisco promoted Golden shortly after his first week of shaving.

Mark Konezny / USA TODAY Sports "Todd is one of the rising stars in our profession. I've known him personally since his playing days at Saint Mary's, and I have a lot of respect for him. He's intelligent, competitive, and understands winning at the highest level. He's a great hire for the University of San Francisco." — Eric Musselman, Arkansas

Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports "So happy and so proud of one of the great young minds in our game! Character, work ethic, experience beyond years! Great father, husband, son and coach! Well done USF Leadership!" — Bruce Pearl, head coach, Auburn

If Golden can get his recruiting prowess to translate from the West Coast to the Southeast, then the Golden era of basketball will once again be truly golden again down in Florida.

