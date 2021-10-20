Former Razorbacks Star Gets Big NBA Contract Extension

Former Razorback gets new contract extension days before his third NBA season begins

Former Arkansas Razorbacks basketball star Daniel Gafford has 40 million reasons to celebrate Monday night.

He didn’t score any points or slam any alley-oop dunks like the Razorback faithful remember him doing at Bud Walton Arena; he simply let his pen do the talking.

Just before the Wizards tip-off their 2021-2022 season, Gafford agreed to sign a three-year extension worth $40.2 million, reported initially by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Chicago Bulls drafted Gafford in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft. The Bulls traded him to the Washington Wizards on March 25, 2021, only halfway into his second season.

Upon Gafford’s arrival, Washington won 17 of their final 23 games and clinched their first playoff berth since the 2017-2018 season. Gafford immediately established himself as the team’s defensive anchor, which helped spark the impressive run to finish the season.

Gafford played 24.1 minutes per game during the 2021 preseason and averaged: 10.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, and shot 60% from the field.

The El Dorado native suited up for Arkansas from 2017-2019 and earned numerous accolades during his time. Gafford earned SEC All-Freshman Team and SEC All-Defensive Team honors and was named a First Team All-SEC pick.

Gafford’s career per-game averages at Arkansas were: 14.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, and he went 63% from the field. His most notable moments in a Hog uniform were the electrifying windmill dunks he often performed in fast-break situations.

Gafford will see his first NBA action of the 2021-2022 season when the Wizards take on the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

