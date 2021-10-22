Connor Vanover: Putting on Weight, Working on Inside Game

    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballMen's BasketballBaseballSoftballWomen's BasketballForumsSI TIX
    Search
    Publish date:

    Getting Body Right: Connor Vanover Working to Add Weight

    While others try to lose weight, the 7-3 center is doing all he can to add pounds
    Author:

    Connor Vanover said Friday afternoon he's eating a lot. And often.

    When you're 7-foot-3 and skinny, adding pounds is something Arkansas' strength and conditioning people have been trying to do since he transferred back to his native state after a year at California.

    He spent the summer working on it.

    "Over the summer I just focused on getting my body right," he said before practice Friday ahead of Sunday's exhibition game with East Central Oklahoma. "Getting stronger, putting weight back on that I lost last season."

    Doing that has required increased time in the weight room and different conditioning.

    "Really just trying to handle my body, be able to handle a full game in the SEC," Vanover said. "Focus on getting in the weight room and adding as much weight as I could."

    Last summer before he dropped around 30 pounds or more he had gotten up to 250 pounds.

    Recommended Articles

    "The main way I gained weight was just eating everything and drank 2-3 protein shakes a day," he said. "I would drink one in the morning and one after each workout.

    "I still do that."

    Now it's got to translate to the court where he showed he could make 3-pointers and hit from the outside but wasn't really a factor often down low.

    "I've always tried to be more versatile, going from inside to out," he said. "I did good with that in the second half of the scrimmage (last Sunday). Just being more of a threat inside than just floating around the perimeter."

    The Razorbacks will play East Central on Sunday at Bud Walton Arena at 3 p.m. and there are a small number of tickets available because the students are off campus with fall break.

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllHOGS message board community today!

    Follow AllHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

    092821-Connor Vanover
    Men's Basketball

    Connor Vanover: Putting on Weight, Working on Inside Game

    1 minute ago
    Jaxson Robinson
    Men's Basketball

    Jaxson Robinson: How Are Hogs Playing Before Exhibition Opener?

    24 minutes ago
    KJ Jefferson
    Football

    KJ Added to Manning Award Watch List

    5 hours ago
    08DA64F8-3B77-46AD-B98A-91E9C0807C17
    Football

    'Rich Ego Guys' – Like Jerry Jones – Holding Back Arkansas?

    20 hours ago
    Band Drummer
    Football

    Watch-Listen: Hogs-UAPB Saturday in Little Rock

    22 hours ago
    AJ Green
    Football

    Just a Scrimmage: Hogs' Game Against UAPB a Practice with Fans

    Oct 21, 2021
    Davonte Davis
    Men's Basketball

    Final Opponent: Hogs Set Team, Time for Last Exhibition

    Oct 20, 2021
    Treylon Burks
    Football

    It Doesn't Sound Like Pittman Expects Burks Back Next Year ... Wherever He Goes

    Oct 20, 2021