Connor Vanover: Putting on Weight, Working on Inside Game

While others try to lose weight, the 7-3 center is doing all he can to add pounds

Connor Vanover said Friday afternoon he's eating a lot. And often.

When you're 7-foot-3 and skinny, adding pounds is something Arkansas' strength and conditioning people have been trying to do since he transferred back to his native state after a year at California.

He spent the summer working on it.

"Over the summer I just focused on getting my body right," he said before practice Friday ahead of Sunday's exhibition game with East Central Oklahoma. "Getting stronger, putting weight back on that I lost last season."

Doing that has required increased time in the weight room and different conditioning.

"Really just trying to handle my body, be able to handle a full game in the SEC," Vanover said. "Focus on getting in the weight room and adding as much weight as I could."

Last summer before he dropped around 30 pounds or more he had gotten up to 250 pounds.

"The main way I gained weight was just eating everything and drank 2-3 protein shakes a day," he said. "I would drink one in the morning and one after each workout.

"I still do that."

Now it's got to translate to the court where he showed he could make 3-pointers and hit from the outside but wasn't really a factor often down low.

"I've always tried to be more versatile, going from inside to out," he said. "I did good with that in the second half of the scrimmage (last Sunday). Just being more of a threat inside than just floating around the perimeter."

The Razorbacks will play East Central on Sunday at Bud Walton Arena at 3 p.m. and there are a small number of tickets available because the students are off campus with fall break.

