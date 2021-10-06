Back to the Future: Hogs' Red-White Game Returns to Barnhill

It worked two years ago and now Arkansas is headed back to Barnhill for intrasquad scrimmage.

After the success and excitement surrounding the Red-White game two seasons ago, Arkansas returns to Barnhill Arena for the 2021 intrasquad scrimmage.

The game is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17. It is the day after the Hogs play Auburn on Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

The 2021 Red-White game, presented by Reese’s, is free to the public and will feature the men’s team introductions and a scrimmage consisting of four eight-minute quarters.

Mike Neighbors and the Razorbacks women’s basketball team will be introduced during halftime of the scrimmage.

There will be a HoopTown leading up to tip-off directly outside the south entrance of Barnhill Arena, starting at noon and feature a variety of family activities including inflatables, face-painters and more.

Doors will open at 1 pm. It will be the first time the Razorbacks have played a game since reaching the Elite Eight last year before falling to eventual national champion Baylor.

No tickets are required for the event and seating will be general admission on a first-come, first-served basis.

The regular season for the Hogs starts Nov. 9 against Mercer at Bud Walton Arena.

SEC play starts on the road against Mississippi State on Dec. 29.

