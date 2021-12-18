Who Will Come Out on Top of Our Most Recent Power Rankings of Razorback Opponents?

Skip to main content
    Hofstra Slides into Arkansas Schedule Power Rankings at No. 2

    Sooners claim top spot on what has been rather ho-hum schedule thus far
    Periodically throughout the year, we'll give Arkansas fans a glimpse into what happened with teams on the Hogs' schedule since playing the Razorbacks with our power rankings of each team Arkansas has played.

    JD Notae-Oklahoma

    #1 Oklahoma

    Result: L 66-88

    Current record: 8-2

    Biggest Win: Central Florida

    Since they played: The Sooners took a break to soak in the glory of knocking off a Top 10 team while also taking time to complete finals.

    JD Notae-Mercer

    No. 2 Hofstra

    Result: TBD

    Current Record: 6-5

    Before they play: Nearly took down Houston to open the season and were a shot away from knocking off Maryland on the road. Also gave a difficult Iona team a tough run.

    Biggest win: Defeated a 9-win Princeton team that beat South Carolina earlier this season. It’s the Tigers only loss in the past six games.

    Davonte Davis-Cincinnati

    No. 3 Cincinatti

    Result: W 73-67

    Current Record: 8-3

    Biggest win: Illinois

    Since they played: The Bearcats have lost to every legitimate team they have played since Arkansas, so a bit of the shine has worn off what looked like a quality win at the time.

    Chris Lykes-Kansas State

    No. 4 Kansas State

    Result: W 72-64

    Current Record: 6-3

    Biggest win: Wichita State

    Since they played: Kansas City wasn't kind to the Wildcats as they picked up an additional loss to Illinois the following night. However, Kansas State has since pulled off an upset of Wichita State and was a missed lay-up away from upsetting Marquette.

    JD Notae-Charlotte

    No. 5 Charlotte

    Result: W 86-66

    Current record: 5-5

    Biggest win: Valparaiso

    Since they played: The 49ers stole a single-point victory against Valparaiso, but could find such fortune in a 3-point loss to Wake Forest on Friday.

    JD Notae-Mercer

    No. 6 Mercer

    Result: W 74-61

    Current record: 7-4

    Biggest win: Georgia Southern

    Since they played: Since losing to open the season, the Bears have gone undefeated at home and enter Saturday on a five-game winning streak.

    Jaylin Williams-Little Rock

    No. 7 Little Rock

    Result: W 93-78

    Current record: 5-6

    Biggest win: Southern Illinois

    Since they played: Somebody call Asher Wrecker Service because the wheels have fallen off in Little Rock. The loss to Arkansas was part of a four-game losing streak that may or may not have ended in an unexpectedly close game against Philander Smith that the Panthers have labeled on their results as an exhibition game.

    Au'Diese Toney-Gardner-Webb

    No. 8 Gardner-Webb

    Result: W 86-69

    Current record: 5-7

    Biggest win: Western Carolina

    Since they played: The Bulldogs went on a roll with three wins in a row during a soft stretch in the schedule, but reality has since set in again.

    Connor Vanover-Gardner-Webb

    No. 9 Northern Iowa

    Result: W 93-80

    Current record: 3-5

    Biggest win: St. Bonaventure

    Since they played: The Panthers followed the Arkansas game with a huge upset of St. Bonaventure. Unfortunately, the momentum didn’t hold as Northern Iowa lost the following two games.

    Jaylin Williams-Stanley Umude-Penn

    No. 10 Penn

    Result: W 76-60

    Current record: 3-10

    Biggest win: Old Dominion

    Since they played: Arkansas was part of what is now a six-game losing streak for the Quakers.

    Jaylin Williams-UCA

    No. 11 Central Arkansas

    Result: W 97-60

    Current record: 1-8

    Biggest win: Oral Roberts

    Since they played: The Bears have yet to capture the magic that lead to the upset of Oral Roberts earlier this season. The only game since their trip to Bud Walton was a blowout loss at the hands of Arkansas State.

