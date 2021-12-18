Who Will Come Out on Top of Our Most Recent Power Rankings of Razorback Opponents?

Periodically throughout the year, we'll give Arkansas fans a glimpse into what happened with teams on the Hogs' schedule since playing the Razorbacks with our power rankings of each team Arkansas has played.

Brett Rojo/USA TODAY Images

#1 Oklahoma

Result: L 66-88

Current record: 8-2

Biggest Win: Central Florida

Since they played: The Sooners took a break to soak in the glory of knocking off a Top 10 team while also taking time to complete finals.

Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Images

No. 2 Hofstra

Result: TBD

Current Record: 6-5

Before they play: Nearly took down Houston to open the season and were a shot away from knocking off Maryland on the road. Also gave a difficult Iona team a tough run.

Biggest win: Defeated a 9-win Princeton team that beat South Carolina earlier this season. It’s the Tigers only loss in the past six games.

Denny Medley/USA TODAY Images

No. 3 Cincinatti

Result: W 73-67

Current Record: 8-3

Biggest win: Illinois

Since they played: The Bearcats have lost to every legitimate team they have played since Arkansas, so a bit of the shine has worn off what looked like a quality win at the time.

Andy Hodges/allHOGS Images

No. 4 Kansas State

Result: W 72-64

Current Record: 6-3

Biggest win: Wichita State

Since they played: Kansas City wasn't kind to the Wildcats as they picked up an additional loss to Illinois the following night. However, Kansas State has since pulled off an upset of Wichita State and was a missed lay-up away from upsetting Marquette.

Brett Rojo/USA TODAY Sports

No. 5 Charlotte

Result: W 86-66

Current record: 5-5

Biggest win: Valparaiso

Since they played: The 49ers stole a single-point victory against Valparaiso, but could find such fortune in a 3-point loss to Wake Forest on Friday.

Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Images

No. 6 Mercer

Result: W 74-61

Current record: 7-4

Biggest win: Georgia Southern

Since they played: Since losing to open the season, the Bears have gone undefeated at home and enter Saturday on a five-game winning streak.

Andy Hodges/allHOGS Images

No. 7 Little Rock

Result: W 93-78

Current record: 5-6

Biggest win: Southern Illinois

Since they played: Somebody call Asher Wrecker Service because the wheels have fallen off in Little Rock. The loss to Arkansas was part of a four-game losing streak that may or may not have ended in an unexpectedly close game against Philander Smith that the Panthers have labeled on their results as an exhibition game.

Michael Morrison/allHOGS Images

No. 8 Gardner-Webb

Result: W 86-69

Current record: 5-7

Biggest win: Western Carolina

Since they played: The Bulldogs went on a roll with three wins in a row during a soft stretch in the schedule, but reality has since set in again.

Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Images

No. 9 Northern Iowa

Result: W 93-80

Current record: 3-5

Biggest win: St. Bonaventure

Since they played: The Panthers followed the Arkansas game with a huge upset of St. Bonaventure. Unfortunately, the momentum didn’t hold as Northern Iowa lost the following two games.

Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Images

No. 10 Penn

Result: W 76-60

Current record: 3-10

Biggest win: Old Dominion

Since they played: Arkansas was part of what is now a six-game losing streak for the Quakers.

Brett Rojo/USA TODAY Images

No. 11 Central Arkansas

Result: W 97-60

Current record: 1-8

Biggest win: Oral Roberts

Since they played: The Bears have yet to capture the magic that lead to the upset of Oral Roberts earlier this season. The only game since their trip to Bud Walton was a blowout loss at the hands of Arkansas State.