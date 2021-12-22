Wade, Robinson, Johnson power Arkansas first half

Duke beat them by 31, North Carolina by 17, Ole Miss by 21, West Virginia by 19, and Florida by 13.

However, Arkansas made it look like that trend may not continue.

That was until Jaxon Robinson, Kumani Johnson, and Trey Wade stepped it up on defense while taking over the game on offense.

By the five minute mark, Musselman had played 11 players in an attempt to find who will bring energy on defense and efficiency on offense.

Arkansas, paced by Wade's four rebounds, led on the boards 17-10.

Johnson's three blocks led the Razorbacks' seven blocks in the half

Tonight’s Starting Line-up

1 J.D. Notae

3 Trey Wade

11 Chris Lykes

14 Jaxon Robinson

23 Connor Vanover

Key Player Watch

Notae started the game with a pair of threes and shot 50% for the half.

Vanover - After not playing at all in loss to Hofstra, Vanover has altered several shots on defense.

Michael Graham started game 6-of-6 for Elon with 10 points in first nine minutes of the game.

Robinson shot 3-of-4 from three and added a block.

Highlights

Zach Urban came in and immediately hit a three to put Elon up 10-8.

Darious Burford drove the lane and hit a floater over Lykes to put the Phoenix up 21-19 with 7:25 left. He then came back down and hit another three to keep Elon ahead after Lykes tied it up at the line.

Chris Lykes started the game 8-of-8 at the free throw line.

Johnson powered his way down the baseline to hit a tough reverse lay-up that got the crowd in the game for the first time. The energy picked up on defense, leading to a turnover and a transition three by Robinson to complete the comeback for the lead at 28-26 with four minutes left in the half.

A Robinson three created by Wade's penetration, followed by a Robinson block on defense, put Arkansas up 33-26. Wade then blocked a three and stayed with the hard defense to force a shot clock violation as part of a 12-0 run with just over a minute left in the half.