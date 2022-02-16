Now Musselman May Get Some Sleep

Maybe now Arkansas coach Eric Musselman can get some sleep.

The No. 23 Razorbacks didn't have any problems on the road again Tuesday night, hammering Missouri, 76-57, in a game that really wasn't that close.

But now Musselman may get a little sleep. He didn't have much after a loss to Alabama on Saturday.

"Continuing to talk about and educate just like, 'Hey, this last game, take all those themes, wipe them away, they absolutely mean nothing,'" Musselman said later.

There would be no worrying about that loss to the Crimson Tide.

"We just continued to talk about how we couldn’t have a hangover loss and had to put it aside," he said. "We fought and scrapped and put ourselves in position to beat Alabama, but we were unable to and we couldn’t let that linger into this game."

Stanley Umude led a scoring charge with 23 points, but Trey Wade and Jaylin Williams each had double-doubles in a game the Hogs led for nearly 38 minutes.

"To lead on the road for 38 minutes is really, really, really hard to do," Musselman said.

Wade finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth career double-double (first with the Hogs) and Williams had 13 points and 11 rebounds for his eighth double-double on the year and eighth in his last 12 games.

Umude’s 23 points tied a career-high with six three-pointers made (6-of-9).

It was the 10th win in the last 11 games and moves Arkansas to 20-6 on the year (9-4 SEC).

Musselman has won at least 20 games in each of his seven years as a college head coach and Arkansas reached 20 wins for the 35th time in program history.

Arkansas led by 19 at the break — its largest lead ever in an SEC road game — and, while Missouri got to within 11 with 5:22 to play, Notae and Umude got back-to-back three-pointers and the lead quickly got back to 17.

Overall, the 19-point win was Arkansas' ninth-largest winning margin in an SEC road game ever with four of the nine coming in the Musselman era.

Notae added 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Davonte Davis pumped in 11 points.

"We just came in real focused," Umude said. "We had a good game plan. We were all just really locked in on what we needed to do. Trey got us off to a good start with his energy and we just kind of fed off that and kept going."

The Hogs now have to face a Tennessee team on a high after a 76-63 win over Kentucky on Tuesday night.

Tip-off for that game is 3 p.m. on ESPN and FuboTV.

