WATCH: Hogs' Coach Eric Musselman's Complete Press Conference Monday

Watch Arkansas coach Eric Musselman's full press conference ahead of the Razorback's game with the Elon Phoenix on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville as the Hogs try to halt a two-game losing streak.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.