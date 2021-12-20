WATCH: Hogs' Coach Eric Musselman's Complete Press Conference Monday

Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    Hogs Coach Eric Musselman Trying to Figure Out Rotations After Losses

    Juggling players in the right spots is biggest challenge as Razorbacks try to bounce back from back-to-back losses
    Watch Arkansas coach Eric Musselman's full press conference ahead of the Razorback's game with the Elon Phoenix on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville as the Hogs try to halt a two-game losing streak.

