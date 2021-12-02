Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    Publish date:

    Hogs' Davis, Williams Not Saying What Motivation Was at Halftime

    After struggling at times in the first half against UCA, there was a change there was in Eric Mussleman's halftime speech and players weren't talking.
    Author:

    Arkansas coach Eric Musselman did SOMETHING at halftime to fire up the Razorbacks after they struggled, but players Davonte Davis and Jaylin Williams weren't telling anybody what it was after 97-60 win over UCA. Watch the complete press conference above.

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

    Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

    Recommended Articles

    120121-Jaylin Williams-UCA-brett rijo
    Men's Basketball

    Big Second Half Lifts Hogs Against UCA

    2 hours ago
    Davonte Davis-UCA
    Men's Basketball

    Players Won't Spill the Beans After Win

    2 hours ago
    Sam Pittman-Missouri
    Football

    New Fans Get Something a Little Different

    Dec 1, 2021
    Eric Musselman-Penn
    Men's Basketball

    Watch-Listen to Razorbacks vs. UCA

    Nov 30, 2021
    Mike Neighbors-Belmont
    Women's Basketball

    What Neighbors Thinks About Playing Knights

    Nov 30, 2021
    112821-Jersey Wolfenbarger-andy
    Men's Basketball

    Wolfenbarger Lands Weekly Award

    Nov 30, 2021
    Brian Kelly
    Football

    Coaching Carousel: Historic Change at Big Names

    Nov 29, 2021
    Eric Musselman-Penn
    Men's Basketball

    No More Pouting at Home After Wins

    Nov 29, 2021