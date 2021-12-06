Where Hogs Landed in AP Poll

Razorbacks get pair of wins last week but still fell from No. 10 to 12 in Monday's poll

Despite being one of just 12 undefeated teams in the country, Arkansas won two games and still dropped in the Associated Press poll.

The Razorbacks, off to an 8-0 start for the third time under Eric Musselman, beat in-state teams Central Arkansas and Arkansas-Little Rock last week, but it obviously had no impact on voters.

It was a week where Davonte Davis got back on track shooting, hitting 70% of his shots and averaging 16 points a game.

JD Notae leads the Hogs in scoring with 18 points a game, adding 23 steals, averaging four rebounds and nearly four assists each game.

Au'Diese Toney has become one of the most efficient players in the nation. With no plays designed for him, he's averaging 14 points a game, hitting 69% from the field and grabbing 6.8 rebounds per game.

The Hogs will be back in action Tuesday night in a late start at 8 p.m. in Bud Walton Arena against Charlotte.

The game will be televised on the SEC Network, FuboTV and broadcast on HitThatLine.com and ESPN Arkansas.

Saturday, the Hogs will travel to Tulsa for a matchup with Oklahoma in the BOK Center before taking a week off ahead of playing in North Little Rock.

