August 30, 2021
Hogs Finalize Non-Conference Basketball Schedule
Hogs Finalize Non-Conference Basketball Schedule

Arkansas will play two in-state opponents in the same season for the first time since 1927-28.
An Eric Musselman tweet signaled the finalization of the nonconference basketball schedule on Monday.

Arkansas will face a much more rigorous schedule this year than it did a year ago, but it was to be expected now that COVID is more manageable thanks to a vaccine and coming off an Elite Eight appearance.

The Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City and the clash with Oklahoma in Tulsa at the BOK Center are some highlights, along with facing West Virginia in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

More interestingly, Arkansas is going to battle two in-state teams for the first time in almost 100 years.

The Hogs will face UCA and Little Rock in back-to-back games on Dec. 1 and Dec. 4 in Bud Walton Arena.

Per hogstats.com, Arkansas is 25-0 all-time against in-state competition.

For fans in other parts of the state who didn't get a chance to make it to a game last year because of the pandemic or inability to travel to Fayetteville, the Hogs will again play in North Little Rock.

Hofstra will be the opponent on Dec. 18.

