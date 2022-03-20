Hogs Holding Ugly Lead at Halftime

Skip to main content

Hogs Lead at Halftime, But Eric Musselman Not Happy

Razorbacks struggle in ugly first half and somehow clinging to 26-13 lead over New Mexico State

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The first half is over, and despite forcing 12 turnovers and completely dominating defensively, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman is hot as the Hogs head into the locker room.

The Razorbacks were up 26-13 with a chance to send New Mexico State into the break with as many turnovers as points.

But, with 1.9 seconds left, Davonte Davis fouled Clayton Henry on a sloppy dive at the last moment that caused him to hit Henry on the head.

JD Notae-New Mexico State-NCAA
031922-Stanley Umude-New Mexico State-NCAA-Gregory Fisher
031922-Jaylin Williams-New Mexico State-NCAA-Gregory Fisher
031922-Eric Musselman-New Mexico State-NCAA-Gregory Fisher

Musselman immediately exploded off the bench and lit into Davis. By the time he had to do his halftime interview, Musselman was seething.

Things got off to a slow start.

With five minutes left in the half, Arkansas led 14-11. However, the continuous movement of Arkansas slowly broke apart New Mexico State's tight interior defense. The backdoor cuts began to open up as Arkansas chipped their way forward.

JD Notae began delivering on steals at halfcourt, and converting them into lay-ups and fouls.

Jaylin Williams hit another Big O 80-foot pass down the sideline to Notae. As Notae finished off the lay-up on one end, Williams threw up the touchdown signal on the other.

Notae led all scorers with 12 points.

Au'Diese Toney held New Mexico State scoring machine Teddy Allen in check in the first half with just five points.

Au'Diese Toney-New Mexico State-NCAA
