Stealing One on Road

BATON ROUGE, La. — Down the stretch, Arkansas played with poise while No. 12 LSU fell apart in a 65-58 win.

The Razorbacks shut out LSU during the final 2:16 of the game as part of an eight-minute stretch that held the Tigers to a single basket.

Meanwhile, the Hogs ripped off a 7-0 run in the final 1:12 to complete a comeback that required a 17-2 run in the final nine minutes of the game.

After a blowout win over Missouri, Arkansas interim coach Keith Smart decided to start the same five that got that one rolling against 12th-ranked LSU.

Smart, who has been a head coach in the professional ranks, has stepped in with Eric Musselman undergoing surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff Thursday.

JD Notae, Jaylin Williams, Au'Diese Toney, Stanley Umude and Trey Wade started with Davonte Davis being the first substitute at 16:32 of the first quarter for the Hogs.

15:32 Media: LSU 9, Hogs 2

It didn't equal the blazing start earlier in the week.

The Razorbacks go one layup from Toney and nothing else headed into the first media break trailing, 9-2.

The Hogs off to a much slower start than they had against Missouri on Wednesday night, which Eric Musselman said was the hardest game he'd had a team play.

11:32 Media: LSU 16, Hogs 13

Arkansas picks things up as Williams scores five points and gets Hogs within a pair coming out of media timeout.

The Razorbacks smoothed out some things and Davis improved the defensive intensity coming off the bench.

7:56 Media: LSU 20, Hogs 18

Tigers clinging to slim lead headed into the break.

6:26 LSU: Hogs 24, LSU 23

Razorbacks take first lead of the game when Toney gets a steal and a breakaway dunk, which sends Tigers coach Will Wade flying into his team for their play and he takes a quick timeout.

Both teams turning the ball over frequently (LSU 7, Hogs 6).

3:19 Media: Hogs 26, LSU 24

Toney steps out of bounds, which is the second one of those the Hogs have had in the game, as things continue to be a little sloppy with the Hogs scoring just a layup by Toney and the Tigers getting a free throw over the last 3:07.

First Half: LSU 33, Hogs 32

Davis gets free on a breakaway after a steal by Williams, but is fouled hard by LSU's Tari Eason and goes down awkwardly, knocking out a tooth when he hits the floor. Notae makes pair of free throws.

The Tigers get a free throw and Lykes misses a three-pointer at the buzzer for the halftime margin.

SECOND HALF

15:49 Media: LSU 40, Hogs 39

LSU comes out shooting hot in the second half but Notae keeps pace.

Tigers get a quick layup from Eric Gaines, but Notae answers with a three-pointer and a jumper in the paint gave the Hogs a 36-35 lead with 18:21 to play, but it didn't last long.

Efton Reid nailed a three-pointer 14 seconds later and LSU managed to hold the lead into the first media timeout.

11:32 Media: LSU 49, Hogs 45

With Notae having to sit out for a few minutes after picking up third foul, Tigers manage to get a little separation.

Turnovers once again creating an issue for the Hogs with 14 and over a half left to play. LSU is helping them stay in the game with 10.

Shooting has fallen off for the the Razorbacks, dropping to 40% from the floor while the Tigers are hitting at 45%.

9:01 Arkansas: LSU 56, Hogs 48

Tigers go on a 6-0 run over 1:06 stretch to start pulling away and Smart has to take a timeout to break the momentum.

LSU's bench has scored half of the points in the game (28).

Notae returned after the previous timeout, but picked up his fourth foul with 10:10 to play in the game and had to sit down before returning after Hogs' timeout.

6:46 Media: LSU 56, Hogs 50

Coming down to the final stretch run, LSU has three turnovers in the last 2:15 and hasn't scored during that time, either.

The Hogs haven't been able to make up much ground, only getting a short jumper by Wade after they went four minutes without scoring.

3:22 Media: Hogs 58, LSU 56

After Arkansas couldn't hit anything for a bit, LSU has now gone stone-cold shooting, not scoring a single point for the last 5:39.

The Hogs have a three-pointer from Davis followed by a put-back from Toney and Notae, playing with four fouls, drained a long three-pointer for a slim lead at the media timeout.

:59 Officials: Hogs 61, LSU 58

Review of a block-charge call against Williams is held up and LSU's Brandon Murray fouls out on Williams' fourth charge drawn.

FINAL STATS

