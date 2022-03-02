WATCH-LISTEN: How to Keep Up with Hogs-LSU Tonight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When Arkansas beat LSU the first time in January it started the hot winning streak they are on.

Winning 13 of the last 14 games is all of that. But it means absolutely nothing tonight at 8 p.m. in Bud Walton Arena.

"We're two different teams now this time around," Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman said earlier this week. "It's hard to beat a team twice. It really is. When they've been fully healthy, they've won a lot of games.

"Nobody wants to play LSU in the Tournament, I can promise you that."

The game will start at 8 p.m. on ESPN2 and FuboTV with Tom Hart and Jimmy Dykes.

Pregame online and on the radio starts at 7:30 p.m. Listen online to Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman at HitThatLine.com and on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home and on satellite radio at Sirius 137 and XM 190.

Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports

• This will be the 74th meeting between Arkansas and LSU and 67th since the Razorbacks joined the SEC. Arkansas leads the all-time series, 39-34, and is 35-29 versus the Tigers since joining the SEC.

• The Razorbacks lead 21-8 in games played in Fayetteville.

• Last time they met — ARK: 65 - LSU: 58 (Jan. 15, 2022 @ Baton Rouge)

• Jaylin Williams had a double-double (11 pts & 13 rebs) and made two key plays down the stretch to lead Arkansas to a 65-58 win over #12 LSU. The Hogs were down 8 wit 9:01 left, put out-scored the Tigers 17-2 to close the game and get the win. Arkansas was without head coach Eric Musselman, who had shoulder surgery on Jan. 13, and assistant coach Keith Smart filled in. The Razorbacks were also led by JD Notae, who had a game-high 19 points with four assists and was +18, the only Razorback in double digits. LSU took its largest lead, 56-48, with a fastbreak dunk with 9:01 left. Arkansas called a timeout and responded with a 10-0 run to lead by two (58-56) at the 3:31 mark. LSU tied the game on another dunk from Alex Fudge with 2:16 remaining. Undaunted, Williams sank a 3-pointer, and, on the ensuing possession, Williams took his fourth charge of the game. Then, still up three with 22 seconds left, Notae missed the front end of a 1-and-1. Stanley Umude was there for the offensive rebound and putback for a five-point cushion. Au’Diese Toney, who finished with 12 points, then sealed the win with two free throws with 11 ticks on the clock.

• Jaylin Williams has 166 rebounds in SEC games to rank 2nd on the school’s all-time list (2 shy of record). Bobby Portis is 1st for rebounds in SEC games at 168 (2015). Williams is on pace to set the school record for rebound average in SEC games. Currently at 10.4. The record is 9.5 by Derek Hood (1999)

• JD Notae is on pace to rank 5th in school history for single-season scoring avg in SEC games … currently 20.2.

Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas vs. LSU

Current Records: No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (23-6, 12-4 SEC) vs. LSU Tigers (20-9, 8-8 SEC)

Date-Time: Wednesday, March 2 at 8 p.m.

Where: Nolan Richardson Court at Bud Walton Arena (19,200), Fayetteville, Ark.

TV/Streaming: ESPN2 (Tom Hart and Jimmy Dykes) and FuboTV.

Radio: Listen online at HitThatLine.com and on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home and on satellite radio at Sirius-XM 81.

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Spread: Arkansas -5.5 (-118), LSU +5.5 (-110)

Total: 142.5 – Over: -110, Under: -118

Moneyline: Arkansas -250, LSU +188

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.