It's Time for Razorback Basketball Tonight!

It's the season opener at a sold-out Bud Walton Arena tonight as the Hogs expect just about everyone healthy and good to go

We start to find out tonight if Arkansas is better or worse than the 15th-16thh-ranked team in the country tonight.

The Razorbacks host the Mercer Bears at Bud Walton Arena with tipoff set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus.

You can listen to the game online at HitThatLine.com or on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home, SIRIUS 121-XM 191.

• Arkansas Game Notes

• Mercer Game Notes

• SEC Standings-Stats-Notes

What You Need to Know

• Arkansas and Mercer have met on five previous occasions with the Razorbacks owning a 4-1 advantage.

• Four of the five meetings have come on neutral courts including the first and last outings. The first meeting was in the 1981 NCAA Tournament (first round) in Austin, Texas. The Hogs won 73-67 thanks to 19 points from U.S. Reed and Darrell Walker as well as 18 from Scott Hastings. The last meeting was a 69-66 Mercer win in overtime at North Little Rock on Dec. 19, 2015, despite a Moses Kingsley double-double (18 points, 14 rebounds).

• The only meeting played in Fayetteville was Dec. 18, 1999, an 85-60 Razorbacks win as Jason Gilbert came off the bench and led all scorers with 20 (7-of-10 field goals and 4-of-6 three-pointers).

• Arkansas opens its 99th season of basketball in 2021-22 and the third under head coach Eric Musselman.

• Arkansas is 79-19 in season openers all-time and 88-10 in home openers.

• Arkansas has won 47 of the last 50 season openers with the last loss being the 2018-19 season opener in El Paso versus Texas (77-73 in overtime) in the ESPN Armed Forces Classic.

• Arkansas has won 47 straight home openers dating back to 1974-75

• Arkansas has won 49 of its last 50 home openers with the lone loss coming on Dec. 3, 1973, against Western Kentucky (102-100).

• Arkansas is a perfect 28-0 in Bud Walton Arena for home openers.

GAME INFORMATION

No. 15-16 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Mercer Bears

Current Records: Arkansas (0-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. Mercer (0-0, 0-0 SoCon)

Date/Time: Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.

Where: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Ark.

TV/Streaming: SEC Network+

Radio: HitThatLine.com, ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home, SIRIUS 136/XM 191

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Arkansas -2000, Mississippi State +1000

Spread: Arkansas -18.5, Mercer +18.5

Total: 150.5 – Over: (-110), Under: (-105)

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.