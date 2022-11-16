Everything You Need to Know for Hogs-Jackrabbits

You can only watch online, here's how to listen, too, and betting lines

• Who: No. 9-10 Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0, 0-0 SEC) vs South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-1, 0-0 Summit League)

• What: This will be the 500th men’s basketball game played in Bud Walton Arena

• When: Wednesday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m.

• Where: Nolan Richardson Court at Bud Walton Arena

• Betting Line at SI Sportsbook: Arkansas -15 (-118) South Dakota State +15 (+110). Over-Under: 153 (Arkansas -110, South Dakota State -118. Moneyline: Arkansas +800, South Dakota State -1786.

How to Listen

• Watch Online: SEC Network Plus (Brett Dolan and Manuale Watkins)

• Listen Online: HitThatLine.com (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

• On the Radio: ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Ninth-ranked Arkansas concludes their current three-game homestand tonight when the South Dakota State Jackrabbits come to Bud Walton Arena.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus.

Arkansas Razorbacks Davis in the first half of a 74-48 over the Fordham Rams at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

What You Need to Know

• This will be the first meeting between Arkansas and South Dakota State. However, it will be the second meeting this year versus a Summit League member. Arkansas faced North Dakota State in the season opener.

• Did you know, SDSU and NDSU played for the Summit League championship last season?

• Also, did you know, SDSU played in Buffalo with Arkansas in last year’s NCAA Tournament?

• South Dakota State’s record is listed as 1-1. However, the Jackrabbits will host St. Bonaventure Tuesday night (Nov. 15) before flying to Fayetteville for Wednesday’s game with the Razorbacks.

• Wednesday’s game versus South Dakota State will mark the 500th men’s basketball game to be played in Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas has posted a record of 408-91 (.818) in this the 30th year playing in Bud Walton Arena.

• The last time Arkansas hosted a game while ranked No. 9 or better in the AP poll was the 1994-95 home finale versus Auburn. NOTE: Arkansas was No. 9 in the Coaches poll last December when hosting UCA and Little Rock.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.