Watch-Listen: Top 25 Matchup with Postseason Implications

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has another big game, another big crowd and a national audience.

It's getting routine.

This time, though, the Hogs will be wearing red at home and so will the fans, which may make the place look like a tomato can blew up.

The No. 23 Razorbacks will host No. 16 Tennessee at Bud Walton Arena on Saturday afternoon as teams start jockeying for playoff position. The game tips off at 3 p.m. and is televised on ESPN.

After a nine-game win streak and a one-point loss at Alabama, Arkansas returned to the top 25 this week following a nine-week absence.

The last time Arkansas was ranked in both polls was earlier this season (Dec. 13) at No. 24 in the AP and No. 19 by the coaches.

The Hogs were ranked in both polls for each of the first six polls of the year and have received votes in both polls an additional three weeks (as well as two weeks in just the coaches poll).

• This will be the 45th meeting between Arkansas and Tennessee with all but four coming since the Razorbacks joined the SEC for the 1991-92 season. The Volunteers own a slight 23-21 advantage in the series.

• Arkansas leads 11-4 in games played in Fayetteville.

• According to ESPN Basketball Power Index, Arkansas has the toughest schedule in the nation to close the regular season.

Four of Arkansas' final five games will be QUAD 1 games including No. 9 Tennessee twice, No. 3 Kentucky and No. 16 LSU. Arkansas also plays at NCAA NET No. 54 Florida on Tuesday.

Good news, Arkansas plays three of its final five in Bud Walton Arena.

• This game will be the 91st time a ranked Arkansas team has played a ranked opponent and the 21st time a ranked Razorback team has hosted a ranked opponent. Arkansas is 43-47 all-time when ranked and playing a ranked opponent.

Arkansas is 15-5 when ranked and hosting a ranked team.

The last time a ranked Arkansas team hosted a ranked opponent was last year when No. 20 Arkansas defeated #6 Alabama, 81-66 (2/24/21).

• The Razorbacks are coming off a 19-point win at Missouri which, was Arkansas’ ninth-largest winning margin in an SEC road game ever. Four of the nine largest SEC road wins have come in the Eric Musselman era.

• Arkansas is only allowing 66.08 points per game in SEC games, which is tops in the conference. Also in league play, the Razorbacks rank second in both field goal percentage defense (.398) and 3-point percentage defense (.296).

Arkansas vs. Tennessee

Current Records: No. 23-24 Arkansas Razorbacks (20-6, 9-4 SEC) vs. No. 16-13 Tennessee Volunteers (19-6, 10-3 SEC)

Date-Time: Saturday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m.

Where: Nolan Richardson Court at Bud Walton Arena (19,200), Fayetteville, Ark.

TV/Streaming: ESPN (Dave Neal and Dane Bradshaw) and FuboTV.

Radio: Listen online at HitThatLine.com and on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home and on satellite radio at Sirius-XM 382, online 982.

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Spread: Arkansas -2.5 (-105), Tennessee +2.5 (-125)

Total: 138.5 – Over: -110, Under: -118

Moneyline: Arkansas -143, Tennessee +110

