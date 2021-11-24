In-Game Updates: Arkansas vs. Cincinnati in Hall of Fame Classic

Keep up with what's happening as the Razorbacks play the Bearcats for the championship in Kansas City.

No. 12-13 Arkansas will play for the championship in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City against Cincinnati.

Keep it here for the latest updates from allHOGS.com.

The Hogs started a big lineup of Connor Vanover, Jaylin Williams, Au'Diese Toney, Stanley Umude and Davonte Davis.

UNDER 16 TIMEOUT: Both teams are struggling shooting up to the under 16 timeout with the Razorbacks holding a 4-2 lead. Coming out of the break, Umude hit a quick layup and the Hogs lead increases.

UNDER 12 TIMEOUT: Hogs build a 10-4 lead and Cincinnati takes a timeout at 12:51 to stop a quick run. The Bearcats respond coming out of the break and are on a 5-0 run until the break at 11:44.

Toney has four to lead the Hogs with Notae, Davis and Umude scoring. Chris Lykes will be at the free-throw line coming out of the break after driving to draw a foul.

UNDER 8 TIMEOUT: Cincinnati makes it all the way back to take a brief 14-13 lead with 9:51 left in the first half as both teams shooting poorly from the field.

Williams' defense down low is causing the Bearcats trouble and the teams exchange the lead, going into the break tied at 16.

Arkansas shooting just 26.1% from the field and Cincinnati not a whole lot better at 31.6%. Hogs 0-7 behind the arc.

UNDER TIMEOUT: Arkansas gets a little offense going in transition after defense improves. Davis' breakaway dunk on a pass from Vanover gives Hogs a brief lead, but Cincinnati answers and leads, 23-22, at the break.

