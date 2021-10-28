It's Halloween: What Musseman is Handing Out Like Candy

Eric Musselman has concerns but also having some fun with Halloween coming up this weekend.

Watch Eric Musselman's complete press conference above.

It's just the second — and last — exhibition game Saturday but don't think for a second Eric Musselman isn't taking it seriously.

Despite the way he came out for his press conference previewing the 4 p.m. matchup with North Texas at Bud Walton Arena.

"We weren't having a blast on Sunday during our exhibition game," he said about the 77-74 squeaker over East Central in the first exhibition game. "We want to have fun but we also want to win games."

The approach this week has been a little different, but he's not giving anybody video of everything they plan to do in the regular season.

"We are going to scout them a little bit more because we really didn’t scout at all," Musselman said before Thursday's practice. "This one we’re doing one-fourth of what we do.

"But we’re still in training camp and trying to figure out how to be a better team. It’s no different than when an NBA team is in their exhibition season. They’re still trying to get ready for their regular season, which is certainly what we’re trying to do as well."

In other words, don't expect mid-season form from the Razorbacks on an unusual (at this time of year) Saturday game with the football team having an off week.

"The reason you have exhibition games, the reason you have Red-White games is to tinker with lineups," he said. "It’s to tinker with schemes. It’s to have game tape so you can go back and evaluate and prepare for your best games.

"I’m much more worried about Mercer right now than I am North Texas. No disrespect to North Texas."

He showed up in full Halloween mode for the press conference, even using that theme to describe how he's handling the lineup this week.

"We're basically passing out starting spots like we would Halloween candy for the game on Saturday," Musselman said. "We're not really sure who is going to be available."

The regular season tips off Nov. 9 at Bud Walton Arena against Mercer.

Which is when Musselman has to have things figured out.