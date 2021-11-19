Changing Spots: What JD Notae on Playing Both Guard Spots, Facing Kansas State

Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    JD Notae Comfortable Playing Either Guard Spot for Hogs

    When Davonte Davis got thrown out against Northern Iowa, it was a seamless move
    JD Notae didn't have a problem moving from one guard spot to another Wednesday night after Davonte Davis' ejection, plus what he had to say to the media ahead of going on the road for the first time to Kansas City against Kansas State in the Hall of Fame Classic and you can see his complete press conference here.

