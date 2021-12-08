Hogs Pull Away Late to Down Charlotte

Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    Late Run Helps Hogs Put Away 49ers

    Arkansas one of two undefeated teams left in SEC
    Author:
    Char_Score

    FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas (9-0) joined LSU as the only two SEC teams left without a loss following an 86-66 win over Charlotte (4-4) Wednesday night at Bud Walton Arena.

    A strong defensive night from the standpoint of forcing turnovers helped Arkansas build a 69-53, but as has happened often this season, Charlotte put together an 11-4 run to make it a single digit game with just over five minutes left to play, but Arkansas would close out the game with a 13-2 run of its own.

    JD Notae-Charlotte

    JD Notae driving down the lane in big night against Charlotte.

    KEY PLAYER WATCH

    J.D. Notae posted a double-double. He led all scorers with 23 points on a 50% shooting night while adding 10 rebounds and 4 steals.

    Devo Davis had a huge second half, shooting 4-of-5 from the field and 3-of-3 from the line for an 18-point night.

    Jaylin Williams hit a career high 15 points

    Chris Lykes shot 63% while chipping in 13 points.

    • Charlotte’s Jared Garcia scored a season high 9 points.

    • Charlotte scoring leader Jahmir Young, who averages 20 points per game, was held to 10 points.

    Austin Butler led the 49ers with 14 points.

    Davonte Davis-Charlotte

    Davonte Davis on a contested layup against Charlotte.

    HIGHLIGHTS

    • Arkansas started the game with a block by Connor Vanover and a steal by Williams.

    • Williams had his poster moment with a steal that went coast-to-coast for a monstrous 2-handed dunk.

    • Charlotte led for the first three minutes until a J.D. Notae step-back 3-pointer gave the Hogs the lead at 6-5.

    Chris Lykes frantic three from the corner capped Arkansas with a 9-0 run over a two-minute span to make it 31-18.

    • Williams stepped in along the baseline to take his 11th charge of the season with two minutes left in the game.

    • Arkansas finished on a 13-2 run that was capped by a 3-pointer from K.K. Robinson.

    Chris Lykes-Charlotte

    Chris Lykes provided offensive spark in first half against Charlotte.

    STAT TRACKER

    Recommended Articles

    • Charlotte led for much of the first half, but an 8-0 run midway through the first half helped Arkansas finally get a bit of breathing room.

    • The Hogs had 14 second chance points and 20 rebounds with six minutes left in the half.

    • The 49ers are 5-of-5 at the free throw line after one half of play.

    • Arkansas was 7-of-7 to start the second half.

    Jaylin Williams, who led the team with 16 charges taken last year, is already at 10 for the year.

    • Arkansas finished with 9 steals while forcing 13 turnovers.

    Stanley Umude-Charlotte

    Stanley Umude drives through an opening against Charlotte.

    SEEN & HEARD

    “J.D. Notae, that dude when he got out of his car in the parking lot was looking for a shot.” – former Razorback Joe Kleine.

    “One thing that was said over and over again at practice was ‘all pressure, no back cuts.’” – Kleine

    “Death, taxes, and the Hogs winning in Bud Walton Arena.” SEC Network’s Peter Burns

    “Do not watch this unless you are at least 13 years old.” Burns before showing highlights of the Texas Tech 57-52 overtime win over Tennessee.

    Devo Davis did his best to earn best actor award after he flung himself from inside the 3-point line to nearly half court to sell the referee on a foul following a made jumper early in the second half.

    “I got a gold medal and a championship ring. I call it my Michael Jordan collection.” – Kleine

    FINAL STATS

    Char_Stats

    RANDOM NOTES OF THE NIGHT

    • No. 0, Clyde Trapp, Jr. has received tonight’s honor of being the opposing player who will be booed by the student section each time he touches the ball.

    • For consecutive games, Arkansas players are doing their best penguin impersonation while diving chest first all over the floor trying to gather loose balls.

    Kumani Johnson is back on the floor tonight after sitting out the entire game against his former team, Arkansas-Little Rock.

    • Charlotte big man Ally Khalifa made his way to Fayetteville tonight from Alexandria, Egypt.

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

    Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

    Chris Lykes-Charlotte
    Men's Basketball

    Hogs Pull Away Late to Down Charlotte

    just now
    Treylon Burks
    Football

    Three Hogs Named to Coaches' All-SEC Team

    9 hours ago
    Eric Musselman-Little Rock
    Men's Basketball

    How to Watch-Listen to Hogs-49ers Tonight

    9 hours ago
    Rocket Sanders
    Football

    SEC Shorts Features Arkansas Again

    15 hours ago
    Grant Morgan
    Football

    Grant Morgan Wins Burlsworth Trophy

    Dec 6, 2021
    Flag Waving-Arkansas
    Football

    Hogs Will Need to Raise Stakes to Match Texas' NIL

    Dec 6, 2021
    120121-Davonte Davis-UCA-brett rojo
    Men's Basketball

    Where Hogs Landed in AP Poll

    Dec 6, 2021
    Sam Pittman
    Football

    Coach of Year Honor for Pittman

    Dec 6, 2021