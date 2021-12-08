Hogs Pull Away Late to Down Charlotte

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas (9-0) joined LSU as the only two SEC teams left without a loss following an 86-66 win over Charlotte (4-4) Wednesday night at Bud Walton Arena.

A strong defensive night from the standpoint of forcing turnovers helped Arkansas build a 69-53, but as has happened often this season, Charlotte put together an 11-4 run to make it a single digit game with just over five minutes left to play, but Arkansas would close out the game with a 13-2 run of its own.

JD Notae driving down the lane in big night against Charlotte. Brett Rojo/USA TODAY Sports

KEY PLAYER WATCH

• J.D. Notae posted a double-double. He led all scorers with 23 points on a 50% shooting night while adding 10 rebounds and 4 steals.

• Devo Davis had a huge second half, shooting 4-of-5 from the field and 3-of-3 from the line for an 18-point night.

• Jaylin Williams hit a career high 15 points

• Chris Lykes shot 63% while chipping in 13 points.

• Charlotte’s Jared Garcia scored a season high 9 points.

• Charlotte scoring leader Jahmir Young, who averages 20 points per game, was held to 10 points.

• Austin Butler led the 49ers with 14 points.

Davonte Davis on a contested layup against Charlotte. Michael Morrison/allHOGS Images

HIGHLIGHTS

• Arkansas started the game with a block by Connor Vanover and a steal by Williams.

• Williams had his poster moment with a steal that went coast-to-coast for a monstrous 2-handed dunk.

• Charlotte led for the first three minutes until a J.D. Notae step-back 3-pointer gave the Hogs the lead at 6-5.

• Chris Lykes frantic three from the corner capped Arkansas with a 9-0 run over a two-minute span to make it 31-18.

• Williams stepped in along the baseline to take his 11th charge of the season with two minutes left in the game.

• Arkansas finished on a 13-2 run that was capped by a 3-pointer from K.K. Robinson.

Chris Lykes provided offensive spark in first half against Charlotte. Michael Morrison/allHOGS Images

STAT TRACKER

• Charlotte led for much of the first half, but an 8-0 run midway through the first half helped Arkansas finally get a bit of breathing room.

• The Hogs had 14 second chance points and 20 rebounds with six minutes left in the half.

• The 49ers are 5-of-5 at the free throw line after one half of play.

• Arkansas was 7-of-7 to start the second half.

• Jaylin Williams, who led the team with 16 charges taken last year, is already at 10 for the year.

• Arkansas finished with 9 steals while forcing 13 turnovers.

Stanley Umude drives through an opening against Charlotte. Brett Rojo/USA TODAY Sports

SEEN & HEARD

“J.D. Notae, that dude when he got out of his car in the parking lot was looking for a shot.” – former Razorback Joe Kleine.

“One thing that was said over and over again at practice was ‘all pressure, no back cuts.’” – Kleine

“Death, taxes, and the Hogs winning in Bud Walton Arena.” SEC Network’s Peter Burns

“Do not watch this unless you are at least 13 years old.” Burns before showing highlights of the Texas Tech 57-52 overtime win over Tennessee.

Devo Davis did his best to earn best actor award after he flung himself from inside the 3-point line to nearly half court to sell the referee on a foul following a made jumper early in the second half.

“I got a gold medal and a championship ring. I call it my Michael Jordan collection.” – Kleine

FINAL STATS

RANDOM NOTES OF THE NIGHT

• No. 0, Clyde Trapp, Jr. has received tonight’s honor of being the opposing player who will be booed by the student section each time he touches the ball.

• For consecutive games, Arkansas players are doing their best penguin impersonation while diving chest first all over the floor trying to gather loose balls.

• Kumani Johnson is back on the floor tonight after sitting out the entire game against his former team, Arkansas-Little Rock.

• Charlotte big man Ally Khalifa made his way to Fayetteville tonight from Alexandria, Egypt.

