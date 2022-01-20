Photos from Hogs' Win Over Gamecocks

Skip to main content

LOOKING BACK: Best in Photos from Razorbacks' Win Tuesday Night

Key performances in Arkansas' 75-59 win over South Carolina on Tuesday night

Eric Musselman

After missing just one game with shoulder surgery, the Hogs' coach was back on the sidelines against South Carolina.

Arkansas didn't hit a single three-pointer in a 75-59 win over South Carolina on Tuesday night at Bud Walton Arena, but they didn't need it.

South Carolina Coach Frank Martin

One of the more animated coaches in college basketball, the Gamecocks' boss was in full action mode.

Razorbacks Jaylin Williams

19 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3FG, 9-10 FT), 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 0 turnovers, +26 in 24 minutes

Razorbacks' JD Notae

17 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3FG, 7-8 FT), 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks, 1 steal, 4 turnovers, +31 in 29 minutes

Razorbacks' Stanley Umude Against South Carolina

12 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 FG, 4-6 FT), 6 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals, 1 turnover, +17 in 31 minutes

Razorbacks' Davonte Davis Against South Carolina

7 points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3FG, 1-2 FT), 5 rebounds, 1 turnover, -2 in 32 minutes

Other Photos from South Carolina Game

Sam Pittman

Sam Pittman with Bumper Pool, KJ Jefferson

Connor Vanover

Hogs' Cheerleaders

Connor Vanover

Hogs Cheerleaders

Trey Wade

Hogs Cheerleaders

Jaylin Williams

Au'Diese Toney

Au'Diese Toney

Keith Smart

Graphix look back at Hogs' football

