Photos from Hogs' Win Over Gamecocks

Eric Musselman After missing just one game with shoulder surgery, the Hogs' coach was back on the sidelines against South Carolina.

Arkansas didn't hit a single three-pointer in a 75-59 win over South Carolina on Tuesday night at Bud Walton Arena, but they didn't need it.

South Carolina Coach Frank Martin One of the more animated coaches in college basketball, the Gamecocks' boss was in full action mode.

Razorbacks Jaylin Williams 19 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3FG, 9-10 FT), 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 0 turnovers, +26 in 24 minutes

Razorbacks' JD Notae 17 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3FG, 7-8 FT), 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks, 1 steal, 4 turnovers, +31 in 29 minutes

Razorbacks' Stanley Umude Against South Carolina 12 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 FG, 4-6 FT), 6 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals, 1 turnover, +17 in 31 minutes

Razorbacks' Davonte Davis Against South Carolina 7 points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3FG, 1-2 FT), 5 rebounds, 1 turnover, -2 in 32 minutes

Other Photos from South Carolina Game Sam Pittman Sam Pittman with Bumper Pool, KJ Jefferson Connor Vanover Hogs' Cheerleaders Connor Vanover Hogs Cheerleaders Trey Wade Hogs Cheerleaders Jaylin Williams Au'Diese Toney Au'Diese Toney Keith Smart

• Graphix look back at Hogs' football

