Hogs Get Win Over Cincinnati Behind Toney, Lykes

    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    Lykes, Toney Lift Razorbacks to Win at Hall of Fame Classic

    Chris Lykes made key free throws down the stretch, Au'Diese Toney dominated the boards and Arkansas gets win
    Author:

    Chris Lykes did his normal thing, hitting free throws down the stretch and Au'Diese Toney owned all the rebounds as Arkansas got a 73-67 win over Cincinnati at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City.

    But don't forget Jaylin Williams, drawing a critical charge in the final minute.

    This game was much closer than the final margin. It was much more like a one-point game most of the way.

    It was a physical game the entire way as officials let them.

    Toney led the Razorbacks with 19 points and nine rebounds, including six on the offensive glass.

    The Hogs basically had to find a way to win a game when they were cold as ice shooting (just 34.1&) and worse from behind the arc (3-of-17) but when they needed a bucket, Chris Lykes buried a three-pointer.

    Then he hit free throws down the stretch.

    The Bearcats' David DeJulius led all scorers with 24 points.

    This story will be updated.

