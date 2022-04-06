Twin Replacements for Hogs' Inside Game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Makhel and Makhi Mitchell, twins who played at Rhode Island last season, have signed with Arkansas, according to an press release from coach Eric Musselman.

(Note: first names are pronounced Ma-kale and Ma-KAI.)

The Mitchells ranked 1-2 in both scoring, rebounding and blocked shots for the Rams this past season, combining to average 20.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 3.8 blocked shots per game. In fact, the duo helped Rhode Island rank fourth in the NCAA in blocked shots.

Makhel led Rhode Island with 10.7 points per game and 74 blocked shots, ranking 25th in the NCAA at 2.39 blocks per game while averaging 5.6 rebounds. Makhi led the Rams with 7.3 rebounds per game while ranking second in scoring (9.9) and blocked shots (43).

The Mitchell brothers began their careers at Maryland, staying for just one semester (2019), before transferring to Rhode Island. They played two seasons with the Rams (2020-21 and 2021-22) and each has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Musselman has had previous success when signing transfer twins as Caleb and Cody Martin enjoyed stellar careers at Nevada and are now in year three of playing in the NBA – Caleb with the Miami Heat and Cody with the Charlotte Hornets.

USA TODAY Images USA TODAY Images

Makhel Mitchell

F/C, 6-10, 245

Washington, D.C. / Woodrow Wilson HS

2021-22 (Junior at Rhode Island)

• Led the team in scoring (10.7) and blocked shots (74) while ranking second in rebounding (5.6)

• Led the Atlantic 10 – and ranked 25th in the NCAA – in blocked shots (2.39)

• Recorded his fourth career double-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks at Virginia Commonwealth

• Had a season-high 20 points along with six boards and three blocked shots against Tulsa

• Matched his season high with 20 points to go with five rebounds and four blocked shots at Massachusetts

• Set a career high with eight blocked shots, with eight points and seven rebounds, against Boston College

• Had 13 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and three steals at Fordham

• Had 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots against Richmond

• Scored 11 points, grabbed seven rebounds, blocked six shots and had two assists against George Washington

• Scored 19 points, grabbed five rebounds and had two assists with two blocked shots at Davidson

• Scored 17 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked five shots against Bryant

2020-21 (Sophomore at Rhode Island)

• Started 23 of the 25 games he played

• Averaged 9.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game

• Led team with 42 blocked shots, ranking fourth in the A-10 and 51st in the NCAA with his average of 1.68

• Had three double-doubles including 16 points and a career-high 12 rebounds against Dayton; 16 points and a then career-high 11 rebounds at Duquesne; 14 points and 10 rebounds against George Mason ... His first and second career double-doubles came in back-to-back games

• Scored a career-high 23 points and had six rebounds at Massachusetts

• Scored 14 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked two shots at George Washington

• Scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds at Saint Louis

• Had 13 points and a season-high five blocked shots against Massachusetts

• Scored 10 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out three assists and blocked three shots against Virginia Commonwealth

• Had 12 points, six rebounds and one block at Dayton

• Scored 11 points, had four rebounds and blocked two shots at La Salle

• Scored 15 points with eight rebounds against Saint Joseph’s

• Scored 12 points, grabbed six rebounds, blocked two shots and had two steals against Davidson

• Made his first career start and had 11 points and four blocks against South Florida

2019-20 (Freshman at Maryland)

• Appeared in 10 games as a reserve

• Averaged 1.0 points and 1.3 rebounds in 6.8 minutes per game

• Blocked three shots against Seton Hall

• Made his collegiate debut against Holy Cross, scoring two points and grabbing two rebounds

High School

• Rated a 4-star recruit via Rivals and 3-star recruit via ESPN and 247

• Ranked the No. 18 center in the 2019 recruiting class via Rivals

• Ranked the No. 107 player nationally via Rivals

• Ranked the No. 3 player in Washington, D.C. via 247

• Played a national schedule with Montverde Academy (Fla.) in 2017-18

• Played for DC Premier on the AAU circuit

• Won the International Youth Basketball Spectacular with Montverde Academy

• Coached at Woodrow Wilson by Angelo Hernandez

• Played AAU for DC Premier coach John Perry

USA TODAY Images

Makhi Mitchell

F/C, 6-9, 230

Washington, D.C. / Woodrow Wilson HS

2021-22 (Junior at Rhode Island)

• Led Rhode Island with 7.3 rebounds per game while ranking second on the squad in points (9.9) and blocked shots (1.39)

• Additionally ranked ninth in the Atlantic-10 in rebounding and 10th in blocked shots … Also ranked sixth in the A-10 (88th in the NCAA) in defensive rebounds per game (5.65)

• Tallied seven double-doubles to rank sixth in the A-10.

• Had his first double-double of the year with 13 points and a career-high 18 rebounds against Bryant

• Double-double No. 2 on the year included 10 points and 12 rebounds against Georgia State

• Got his third double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds at Milwaukee

• Recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds at Dayton

• Had his fifth double-double of the year, getting 13 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and four blocks against Massachusetts

• Pumped in 16 points with 11 rebounds vs Davison (2/12) to collect his sixth double-double

• Double-double No. 7 featured 13 points and 11 rebounds at George Washington

• Pulled down 12 rebounds with nine points, two blocked shots and two steals against Richmond

• Grabbed 10 rebounds, scored four points and had two steals against George Washington

• Dished out a career-high eight assists to go with seven points, four rebounds and two blocks at Massachusetts

• Scored 19 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked two shots against American International

2020-21 (Sophomore at Rhode Island)

• Appeared in seven games, with two starts, before suffering a season-ending knee injury at Western Kentucky

• Averaged 5.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game

• Recorded his first career double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds against Seton Hall

• Made a career-best seven free throws (on eight attempts) versus South Florida

2019-20 (Freshman at Maryland)

• Appeared in 12 games, making five starts

• Averaged 3.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 9.3 minutes per game

• Had a season-high 12 points and eight rebounds against George Mason (11/22)

• Made his collegiate debut, scoring six points and grabbing three rebounds against Holy Cross (Nov. 5)

High School

• Rated a 4-star recruit via 247, ESPN, and Rivals

• Ranked the No. 2 player in Washington, D.C. via 247

• Ranked the No. 11 center nationally via Rivals

• Ranked the No. 52 player overall via Rivals

• Ranked No. 64 in the ESPN Top 100

• Named the Under Armour Association Defensive Player of the Year in August

• Led the UAA in blocks

• Won the International Youth Basketball Spectacular with Montverde Academy (Fla.), scoring 20 points and grabbing 16 rebounds

• Coached at Woodrow Wilson by Angelo Hernandez

• Played AAU for DC Premier coach John Perry

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

