Musselman facing high expectations after Elite Eight run

Eric Musselman's team starts work today ranked and fans looking for another deep run

It didn't take long for Arkansas basketball to return to relevance after Eric Musselman came to town and hopes are high this year.

The basketball team starts practices today on a schedule similar to the spring with only eight hours per week allowed (four on the court). That will double in September.

Going to the Elite Eight in his second season has energized a fan base that had slowly lost interest since the mid-1990's as the Hogs were mired in mediocrity.

Now the expectations are higher and the monster Nolan Richardson always referred to has to be fed.

Davonte Davis highlights some returning stars from an Elite Eight team last year. Photo by C. Morgan Engel, NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The non-conference part of the schedule is set:

• Nov. 9: Mercer (Fayetteville, Ark)

• Nov. 13: Gardner Webb (Fayetteville, Ark.)

• Nov. 17: Northern Iowa (Fayetteville, Ark.)

• Nov 22: Kansas State (Hall of Fame Classic | Kansas City, Mo.)

• Nov 23: Cincinnati OR Illinois (Hall of Fame Classic | Kansas City, Mo.)

• Dec. 1: Central Arkansas (Fayetteville, Ark.)

• Dec. 7: Charlotte (Fayetteville, Ark.)

• Dec. 11: Oklahoma (BOK Center | Tulsa, Okla.)

• Dec. 18: Hofstra (N. Little Rock, Ark.)

• Dec. 21: Elon (Fayetteville, Ark.)

• Jan. 29: West Virginia (SEC/Big 12 Challenge | Fayetteville)

The SEC schedule will be announced later, but the Hogs have home-and-away games with LSU, Missouri, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Mississippi State. They will host Kentucky, Auburn, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. League road games will be at Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Ole Miss.

The Hogs have a talented roster featuring Davonte Davis, Jaylin Williams, JD Notae, Connor Vanover and KK Robinson returning. They are joined by transfers Chris Lykes, Stanley Umude, Au'Diese Toney, Trey Wade, Kamani Johnson and Jaxson Robinson, and true freshman newcomer Chance Moore.